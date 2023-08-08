How can I improve the website seo performance?

It has been almost a year since SEO optimization was carried out intermittently, but the natural traffic of the website is still relatively small. The operations I have completed include: 1. Google search console installation; 2. Optimization of the website’s main page title, content, picture alt, etc.; 3. Blog update. And we don’t have budget to build backlink.The website address is:
https://www.cgsulitstore.com
Is there something advice for improving seo performance?Thank you so much!
It has been almost a year since SEO optimization was carried out intermittently, but the natural traffic of the website is still relatively small. The operations I have completed include: 1. Google search console installation; 2. Optimization of the website’s main page title, content, picture alt, etc.; 3. Blog update. And we don’t have budget to build backlink.The website address is:
Why don’t you have a scan through the Marketing forum. This and many similar questions have been asked and answered many times before.
You should find plenty of tips.