What should I do to gain more traffic to my website

Hello there

My name is Nawres and I have a question about blogger

so I’m new to blogging and have been posting some articles for a while my blogger about psychology

this is it: https://www.nafsiyatokasihatoka.com/

so my sole problem is that I’m getting impressions but I’m not having any clicks or views

I don’t know why that is and if it’s a normal thing

so for the person who is reading this post if you have experience in blogging and writing content and have a few minutes please check my website and tell me if there is any problem I’m not aware of

thank you