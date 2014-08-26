colspan (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Description
Just as the
th element uses
colspans, so can the td element to allow data to be shared across numerous columns in a table. The concept is best explained by comparing the example HTML above with the below table (where we indicate a person’s availability for Tuesday—when that person is free for the whole day—by spanning the cell across four time slots).
When you’re introducing a
colspan attribute, take care to ensure that each row is equivalent to the number of cells that would ordinary appear in the row. Some tables can become quite complicated with a mixture of
colspan and
rowspan attributes, and this is not something that you’re advised to hand-code—that’s just asking for trouble! It’s much better to use a WYSIWYG editor, such as Dreamweaver, MS Expression, or something similar, which will allow you to merge and unmerge cells very easily, and takes care of these attributes for you.
Note that when you use the rowspan attribute, you can’t span a cell beyond the boundary of its containing
rowgroup (namely the
thead,
tfoot, or
tbody elements). So if the tbody comprises ten rows, the rowspan of a cell that’s defined in the first row can’t have a value greater than “10”.
Example
This example shows an extract from a calendar, with a person’s availability apparently spanning the whole day, as shown in the above table:
<tr> <th scope="row">Tue</th> <td colspan="4">Free</td> </tr>
Value
This attribute takes a number, which should equal the number of cells that this single
td should replace. There’s also a special value of
"0", which should inform the browser to span the cell to the end of the current group of columns.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns