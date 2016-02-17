The Ultimate CSS Survey: Tools and Workflow

Last week I introduced our first annual CSS survey. In that post, I focused on part one of the survey, which collects information on the skills and general habits of CSS developers when writing CSS. So far we’ve had about 2000 entries in the survey. So a big thanks to all who have participated so far!

If you’re interested in some of the results from the data so far as compiled from part one, here are a few interesting tidbits:

More than a third of respondents said they’ve been writing CSS for more than 10 years.

About 10% of respondents said they classify themselves as something other than a front-end developer, designer, or back-end developer.

More than 40% of respondents consider themselves “high intermediate” in terms of skill level.

The number of respondents who use IDs as CSS selectors vs. those who don’t is a virtual split, almost 50/50.

About 50% of respondents said they try very hard to keep their CSS maintainable; another 24% use a CSS methodology that does this for them.

That’s just a small preview of the results so far, and new entries are coming in regularly so we’ll have lots more data to share in the future.

Moving on to Part 2…

This week I’m reminding our readers, if you haven’t done so already, to fill in part two of the survey. This part is focused on CSS tools, third party frameworks, different CSS methodologies, and various workflow-related subjects.

Topics covered include:

Popular frameworks like Bootstrap, Foundation, etc.

Pre- and post-processors like Sass, Less, Myth, and PostCSS

Habits with methodologies like OOCSS, BEM, Atomic CSS, etc.

Reporting bugs

Workflow stuff like minification, critical CSS, and producing documentation

In all, this part has 27 questions plus an optional field for general feedback on the survey. That means this part of the survey is about the same length as the previous part, so it should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Want to Move on to Part 3?

If you don’t have time to fill out part 3 this week, that’s no problem. But if you still have a few minutes to spare, feel free to jump ahead to the next part:

And if you missed the first part, you can go back to last week’s post and fill that out too.

Next week I’ll post an official reminder for part 3, and then after giving the survey a little more time, we’ll compile the results and share them with everyone.