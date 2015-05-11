Avoid Scope Creep by Managing Your Projects Better
Entrepreneur
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Michelle Nickolaisen discusses a few problems every freelancer runs into and how to avoid them by managing your own projects more effectively. You’ll learn how to communicate more effectively via email, manage feedback so that you can implement it without wasting time and avoid the bane of all freelancers, scope creep.
This video is one of the lessons available from the Project Management for Freelance Developers course on Learnable.com. Learn everything you need to know to create your own freelance project management system, ranging from planning projects the right way to managing a team.
Michelle Nickolaisen is a freelancer writer based in Austin, Texas. She also helps out freelancers and entrepreneurs with productivity, systems and business savvy at Bombchelle.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns