Avoid Scope Creep by Managing Your Projects Better

Michelle Nickolaisen discusses a few problems every freelancer runs into and how to avoid them by managing your own projects more effectively. You’ll learn how to communicate more effectively via email, manage feedback so that you can implement it without wasting time and avoid the bane of all freelancers, scope creep.

This video is one of the lessons available from the Project Management for Freelance Developers course on Learnable.com. Learn everything you need to know to create your own freelance project management system, ranging from planning projects the right way to managing a team.