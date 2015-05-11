Skip to main content

Avoid Scope Creep by Managing Your Projects Better

By Michelle Nickolaisen

Entrepreneur

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Michelle Nickolaisen discusses a few problems every freelancer runs into and how to avoid them by managing your own projects more effectively. You’ll learn how to communicate more effectively via email, manage feedback so that you can implement it without wasting time and avoid the bane of all freelancers, scope creep.

This video is one of the lessons available from the Project Management for Freelance Developers course on Learnable.com. Learn everything you need to know to create your own freelance project management system, ranging from planning projects the right way to managing a team.

Michelle Nickolaisen

Michelle Nickolaisen is a freelancer writer based in Austin, Texas. She also helps out freelancers and entrepreneurs with productivity, systems and business savvy at Bombchelle.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns