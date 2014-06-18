Tim's articles
You Don’t Need JavaScript for That!
By Tim Evko,
We rely on JavaScript for almost everything that involves dynamic elements and interactions. Tim Evko explores how to build such elements with just CSS.
How to Make a Simple Image Slider With HTML, CSS and jQuery
By Tim Evko,
If you’re a web developer, the time will come when you may have to build a slideshow. Tim Evko explains how to build one using HTML, CSS, and jQuery.
Becoming Truly ‘Full-Stack’ is Unrealistic, But You Should Try
By Tim Evko,
Should you specialize in a particular web field or technology, or become a jack of all trades? It's more about having an open attitude, Tim Evko says.
How Not to Get Overwhelmed as a Web Developer
By Tim Evko,
The pressure to keep up to date as a web developer can take its toll. Here's Tim Evko with a guide to avoiding burnout and information overload.
What’s New in Chrome 36
By Tim Evko,
Google has updated its Chrome browser to version 36. Here's a look at what's new in the release for users and developers.
The Yo API: The Possibilities Are Endless
By Tim Evko,
An introduction to Yo, a controversial, incredibly simple app with massive potential. Tim Evko explains how to use its API and integrate Yo to your apps.
6 Tips for Writing Better Code
By Tim Evko,
Whether it's using version control, modular code, preprocessors, or code review - there are so many easy ways to improve the quality of your code.
Stop the Doomsaying: The Web is Just Getting Started
By Tim Evko,
Whether it's because of a tech bubble, excessive ads, or evil ISPs, plenty believe the web is in trouble. Tim Evko argues internet doomsayers are mistaken.