Louis has been involved in the web dev industry since 2000, and is a co-editor of the HTML/CSS content on SitePoint. He blogs at Impressive Webs and curates Web Tools Weekly, a newsletter for front-end developers primarily focused on tools.
Louis's articles
20+ Docs and Guides for Front-end Developers (No. 8)
Louis Lazaris presents another collection of websites, GitHub docs, and other learning resources for front-end developers.
What is the Definition of a “CSS Hack”?
There seems to be some confusion in the industry over what constitutes a "CSS hack". Louis Lazaris explains what are hacks and how they're used in CSS.
The Results of The Ultimate CSS Survey
The results of The Ultimate CSS Survey are in! Nearly 7,000 entries have given us a better idea of the habits and knowledge of CSS devs in the industry.
The Ultimate CSS Survey: Standards and Learning
Louis Lazaris features the third and final part of SitePoint's CSS Survey. This one focuses on the CSS standards and the learning habits of CSS developers.
The Ultimate CSS Survey: Tools and Workflow
Louis Lazaris reminds readers to fill out part two of the Ultimate CSS Survey. This one is focused on tools and workflow habits in CSS development.
Introducing: The Ultimate CSS Survey
Louis Lazaris has put together the definitive survey to gather data on various aspects of CSS. This post features the first part of the three-part survey.
20+ Docs and Guides for Front-end Developers (No. 7)
Louis Lazaris presents the 7th installment of this series featuring another more than 20 learning resources for front-end developers.
Front-end Tools: Some of My Favorite Finds of 2015
Louis Lazaris has discovered a slew of new tools for front-end developers. In this end-of-year post, he lists some of his favorite finds of 2015.
DOM Tips and Techniques: Parent, Child, and Siblings
Louis Lazaris looks at different, little-known DOM manipulation techniques that you may not have seen or used before, with a focus on parent/sibling/child.
20+ Docs and Guides for Front-end Developers (No. 6)
If you're looking to brush up on a specific front-end technology, Louis Lazaris has another 20 learning resources you can choose from.
A Look at Ecmarkup: The ECMAScript Spec’s Custom HTML
The ECMAScript spec has moved to GitHub but one of the more interesting features is the fact that the document is built with custom HTML called Ecmarkup.
20+ Docs and Guides for Front-end Developers (No. 5)
Louis Lazaris with the latest installment of learning tools and resources for front-end developers.
CSS is Alive and Well
The popular JavaScript library React is threatening to change how we write CSS. But it doesn't seem that the tides will turn any time soon, as Louis shows.
12 Little-Known CSS Facts (The Sequel)
One of SitePoint's most popular articles of 2014 now has a sequel. Louis Lazaris has compiled another 12 interesting tricks and tidbits on CSS.
9 JavaScript Libraries for Working with Local Storage
HTML5's Local Storage API has fantastic browser support and there are plenty of neat little tools and utilities that ease its use, 9 of which are examined here.
The Future Generation of CSS Selectors: Level 4
The CSS selectors level 4 spec is starting to gain some browser support. Louis Lazaris discusses and demonstrates how to use most of the new features.
20 Docs and Guides for Front-End Developers (No. 4)
Louis has collected another 20 learning resources, tools, info-apps and more for front-end coders.
Understanding CSS Counters and Their Use Cases
CSS counters are a rarely used CSS feature. But they can be very handy once you understand how they work and in what cases they are most practical.
Study: What Errors Do Beginners Make Learning HTML and CSS?
A 2013 study looked at common errors by beginners learning HTML and CSS. Louis summarizes some of the findings and the progress being made as a result.
Understanding the CSS animation-fill-mode Property
You've probably created CSS3 animations. But have you used the animation-fill-mode property and all its possible values? Louis takes a look, with visuals.
Another 20 Docs and Guides for Front-End Developers
Louis Lazaris has compiled another list of high-quality repos, info-sites, guides, and docs that can help front-end developers brush up on various skills.
Write Better Markup with HTML Inspector
Louis Lazaris takes a look at HTML Inspector, and easy-to-use and customizable markup quality tool to help teams write better and more consistent HTML.
Resources for JavaScript and DOM Compatibility Tables
Louis Lazaris looks for the perfect resource for JavaScript and DOM browser compatibility tables. A number of really good choices are available.
20 More Docs and Guides for Front-End Developers
Louis Lazaris lists 20 useful, style guides, tools, cheat sheets, and more for various tools and technologies in front-end development.
11 CSS Learning Tools and Resources
Louis Lazaris runs down some app, tools, and references that can help you polish up your skills in certain areas of CSS.
What are You Going to Learn This Month in Front-end Development?
We learn new techniques and technologies every month. What are you going to learn this month? Louis Lazaris gives us his current to-do list.
Get Paid to Write About HTML, CSS, and Sass!
Get paid to write HTML, CSS, and Sass content for SitePoint. Here are the details.
5 Libraries and APIs for Manipulating HTML5 Audio
A detailed look at 5 different libraries you can use that take advantage of HTML5 audio APIs to facilitate the manipulation of sound for games and apps.
Will “Specifiction” Improve the Standards Process?
Discourse on web standards and specs is complex and ancient. A new project aims to centralize standards discourse and make things better going forward.
Using modern.IE to Identify Common Coding Problems
A look at the Site Scan and Browser Testing and Compatibility reports offered on modern.ie