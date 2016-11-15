Skip to main content

Isaac Castillo

Isaac Castillo

Isaac Castillo is a freelance web developer from San Antonio, Texas. Before becoming a freelancer, Isaac was a lead instructor, a local coding boot camp instructor teaching LAMP stack topics. He has even started his own teaching space at gettingstarted.tv. Isaac loves building applications with Laravel and JavaScript and has been working with design and web application development for over 15 years!

Isaac's article