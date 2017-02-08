Donovan Hutchinson has been designing and building on the web since the late 90s. During that time he saw the introduction of CSS, and watched it evolve and become better supported over time. As a webmaster and later product designer/developer, Donovan has helped many startups get their products in front of users, written and taught articles and courses, and continues to experiment with web technologies.
Donovan's article
Bringing Websites to Life with CSS Animations
HTML & CSS
By Guy Routledge, Donovan Hutchinson,
CSS animations are fast becoming an essential design tool and tap into a more engaged audience through micro interactions and visual validation.