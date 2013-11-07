Augmenting JavaScript Core Objects Revisited
By Jeff Friesen
JavaScript
My recent Augmenting JavaScript Core Objects article showed how to introduce new properties and methods to JavaScript’s
Array,
Boolean,
Date,
Math,
Number, and
String core objects. I followed in the tradition of other articles and blog posts, including those listed below, that show how to extend these core objects with new capabilities:
- Extend Math.round, Math.ceil and Math.floor to allow for precision
- Extending JavaScript Objects and Classes
- Extending JavaScript’s String Object
- Extending The JavaScript Date Object with User Defined Methods
- JavaScript Array Contains
Directly adding properties to a core object or its prototype is controversial. In his Extending JavaScript Natives blog post, Angus Croll addresses several problems with this approach. For example, future browser versions may implement an efficient property or method that gets clobbered by a less efficient custom property/method. Read Croll’s blog post for more information on this and other problems.
Because core object augmentation is powerful and elegant, there should be a way to leverage this feature while avoiding its problems. Fortunately, there is a way to accomplish this task, by leveraging the adapter design pattern, which is also known as the wrapper pattern. In this article, I introduce a new version of my library that uses wrapper to augment various core objects without actually augmenting them.
Exploring a New Core Object Augmentation Library
My new core object augmentation library attempts to minimize its impact on the global namespace by leveraging the JavaScript Module Pattern, which places all library code in an anonymous closure. This library currently exports
_Date and
_Math objects that wrap themselves around
Date and
Math, and is accessed by interrogating the
ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib global variable.
About
ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib
The
ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib global variable provides access to the augmentation library. To minimize the chance of a name collision with another global variable, I’ve prefixed
AJSCOLib with my reversed Internet domain name.
Listing 1 presents the contents of my library, which is stored in an
ajscolib.js script file.
var ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib = (function() { var my = {}; var _Date_ = Date; function _Date(year, month, date, hours, minutes, seconds, ms) { if (year === undefined) this.instance = new _Date_(); else if (month === undefined) this.instance = new _Date_(year); else if (hours === undefined) this.instance = new _Date_(year, month, date); else this.instance = new _Date_(year, month, date, hours, minutes, seconds, ms); this.copy = function() { return new _Date_(this.instance.getTime()); }; this.getDate = function() { return this.instance.getDate(); }; this.getDay = function() { return this.instance.getDay(); }; this.getFullYear = function() { return this.instance.getFullYear(); }; this.getHours = function() { return this.instance.getHours(); }; this.getMilliseconds = function() { return this.instance.getMilliseconds(); }; this.getMinutes = function() { return this.instance.getMinutes(); }; this.getMonth = function() { return this.instance.getMonth(); }; this.getSeconds = function() { return this.instance.getSeconds(); }; this.getTime = function() { return this.instance.getTime(); }; this.getTimezoneOffset = function() { return this.instance.getTimezoneOffset(); }; this.getUTCDate = function() { return this.instance.getUTCDate(); }; this.getUTCDay = function() { return this.instance.getUTCDay(); }; this.getUTCFullYear = function() { return this.instance.getUTCFullYear(); }; this.getUTCHours = function() { return this.instance.getUTCHours(); }; this.getUTCMilliseconds = function() { return this.instance.getUTCMilliseconds(); }; this.getUTCMinutes = function() { return this.instance.getUTCMinutes(); }; this.getUTCMonth = function() { return this.instance.getUTCMonth(); }; this.getUTCSeconds = function() { return this.instance.getUTCSeconds(); }; this.getYear = function() { return this.instance.getYear(); }; this.isLeap = function() { var year = this.instance.getFullYear(); return (year % 400 == 0) || (year % 4 == 0 && year % 100 != 0); }; _Date.isLeap = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; var year = date.getFullYear(); return (year % 400 == 0) || (year % 4 == 0 && year % 100 != 0); }; this.lastDay = function() { return new _Date_(this.instance.getFullYear(), this.instance.getMonth() + 1, 0).getDate(); }; _Date.monthNames = ["January", "February", "March", "April", "May", "June", "July", "August", "September", "October", "November", "December"]; _Date.parse = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; return _Date_.parse(date); }; this.setDate = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setDate(date); }; this.setFullYear = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setFullYear(date); }; this.setHours = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setHours(date); }; this.setMilliseconds = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setMilliseconds(date); }; this.setMinutes = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setMinutes(date); }; this.setMonth = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setMonth(date); }; this.setSeconds = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setSeconds(date); }; this.setTime = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setTime(date); }; this.setUTCDate = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCDate(date); }; this.setUTCFullYear = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCFullYear(date); }; this.setUTCHours = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCHours(date); }; this.setUTCMilliseconds = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCMilliseconds(date); }; this.setUTCMinutes = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCMinutes(date); }; this.setUTCMonth = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCMonth(date); }; this.setUTCSeconds = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; this.instance.setUTCSeconds(date); }; this.toDateString = function() { return this.instance.toDateString(); }; this.toISOString = function() { return this.instance.toISOString(); }; this.toJSON = function() { return this.instance.toJSON(); }; this.toLocaleDateString = function() { return this.instance.toLocaleDateString(); }; this.toLocaleTimeString = function() { return this.instance.toLocaleTimeString(); }; this.toString = function() { return this.instance.toString(); }; this.toTimeString = function() { return this.instance.toTimeString(); }; this.toUTCString = function() { return this.instance.toUTCString(); }; _Date.UTC = function(date) { if (date instanceof _Date) date = date.instance; return _Date_.UTC(date); }; this.valueOf = function() { return this.instance.valueOf(); }; } my._Date = _Date; var _Math = {}; var props = Object.getOwnPropertyNames(Math); props.forEach(function(key) { if (Math[key]) _Math[key] = Math[key]; }); if (!_Math.GOLDEN_RATIO) _Math.GOLDEN_RATIO = 1.61803398874; if (!_Math.rnd || _Math.rnd.length != 1) _Math.rnd = function(limit) { if (typeof limit != "number") throw "illegal argument: " + limit; return Math.random() * limit | 0; }; if (!_Math.rndRange || _Math.rndRange.length != 2) _Math.rndRange = function(min, max) { if (typeof min != "number") throw "illegal argument: " + min; if (typeof max != "number") throw "illegal argument: " + max; return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min; }; if (!_Math.toDegrees || _Math.toDegrees.length != 1) _Math.toDegrees = function(radians) { if (typeof radians != "number") throw "illegal argument: " + radians; return radians * (180 / Math.PI); }; if (!_Math.toRadians || _Math.toRadians.length != 1) _Math.toRadians = function(degrees) { if (typeof degrees != "number") throw "illegal argument: " + degrees; return degrees * (Math.PI / 180); }; if (!_Math.trunc || _Math.trunc.length != 1) _Math.trunc = function(n) { if (typeof n != "number") throw "illegal argument: " + n; return (n >= 0) ? Math.floor(n) : -Math.floor(-n); }; my._Math = _Math; return my; }());
Listing 1: This self-contained augmentation library can be extended to support all core objects
All variables and functions declared within the anonymous closure are local to that closure. To be accessed from outside the closure, a variable or function must be exported. To export the variable or function, simply add it to an object and return that object from the closure. In Listing 1, the object is known as
my and is assigned a
_Date function reference and a
_Math object reference.
Following the declaration of variable
my, which is initialized to an empty object, Listing 1 declares variable
_Date_, which references the
Date core object. Wherever I need to access
Date from within the library, I refer to
_Date_ instead of
Date. I’ll explain my reason for this arrangement later in this article.
Listing 1 now declares a
_Date constructor for constructing
_Date wrapper objects. This constructor declares the same
year,
month,
date,
hours,
minutes,
seconds, and
ms parameters as the
Date core object. These parameters are interrogated to determine which variant of the
Date constructor to invoke:
-
_Date()invokes
Date()to initialize a
Dateobject to the current date. This scenario is detected by testing
yearfor
undefined.
-
_Date(year)invokes
Date(milliseconds)or
Date(dateString)to initialize a
Dateobject to the specified number of milliseconds or date string — I leave it to
Dateto handle either case. This scenario is detected by testing
monthfor
undefined.
-
_Date(year, month, date)invokes
_Date(year, month, date)to initialize a
Dateobject to the specified year, month, and day of month (date). This scenario is detected by testing
hourfor
undefined.
-
_Date(year, month, day, hours, minutes, seconds, milliseconds)invokes
Date(year, month, day, hours, minutes, seconds, milliseconds)to initialize a
Dateobject to the date described by the individual components. This scenario is the default.
Regardless of which constructor variant (a constructor invocation with all or fewer arguments) is invoked, the returned result is stored in
_Date‘s
instance property. You should never access
instance directly because you may need to rename this property should
Date introduce an
instance property in the future. Not accessing
instance outside of the library reduces code maintenance.
At this point, Listing 1 registers new
copy(),
isLeap(), and
lastDay() methods, and a new
monthNames property with
_Date. It also registers
Date‘s methods. The former methods augment
Date with new functionality that’s associated with
_Date instead of
Date, and are described below. The latter methods use
instance to access the previously stored
Date instance, usually to invoke their
Date counterparts:
-
copy()creates a copy of the instance of the
Dateobject that invokes this method. In other words, it clones the
Dateinstance. Example:
var d = new Date(); var d2 = d.copy();
-
isLeap()returns true when the year portion of the invoking
Dateobject instance represents a leap year; otherwise, false returns. Example:
var d = new Date(); alert(d.isLeap());
-
isLeap(date)returns true when the year portion of
daterepresents a leap year; otherwise, false returns. Example:
alert(Date.isLeap(new Date()));
-
lastDay()returns the last day in the month of the invoking
Dateobject instance. Example:
var d = new Date(); alert(d.lastDay());
-
Although not a method, you can obtain an English-based long month name from the
Date.monthNamesarray property. Pass an index ranging from 0 through 11. Example:
alert(Date.monthNames[0])
Methods that are associated with
_Date instead of its instances are assigned directly to
_Date, as in
_Date.UTC = function(date). The
date parameter identifies either a core
Date object reference or a
_Date reference. Methods that are associated with
_Date instances are assigned to
this. Within the method, the
Date instance is accessed via
this.instance.
You would follow the previous protocol to support
Array,
String, and the other core objects — except for
Math. Unlike the other core objects, you cannot construct
Math objects. Instead,
Math is simply a placeholder for storing static properties and methods. For this reason, I treat
Math differently by declaring a
_Math variable initialized to the empty object and assigning properties and methods directly to this object.
The first step in initializing
_Math is to invoke
Object‘s
getOwnPropertyNames() method (implemented in ECMAScript 5 and supported by modern desktop browsers) to return an array of all properties (enumerable or not) found directly upon the argument object, which is
Math. Listing 1 then assigns each property (function or otherwise) to
_Math before introducing new properties/methods (when not already present):
-
GOLDEN_RATIOis a constant for the golden ratio that I mentioned in my previous article. Example:
alert(Math.GOLDEN_RATIO);
-
rnd(limit)returns an integer ranging from 0 through one less than
limit‘s value. Example:
alert(Math.rnd(10));
-
rndRange(min, max)returns a random integer ranging from
min‘s value through
max‘s value. Example:
alert(Math.rndRange(10, 20));
-
toDegrees(radians)converts the
radiansvalue to the equivalent value in degrees and returns this value. Example:
alert(Math.toDegrees(Math.PI));
-
toRadians(degrees)converts the
degreesvalue to the equivalent value in radians and returns this value. Example:
alert(Math.toRadians(180));
-
trunc(n)removes the fractional part from the positive or negative number passed to
nand returns the whole part. Example:
alert(Math.trunc(5.8));
Each method throws an exception signifying an illegal argument when it detects an argument that’s not of
Number type.
Why bother creating an augmentation library instead of creating separate utility objects (such as
DateUtil or
MathUtil)? The library serves as a massive shim to provide consistent functionality across browsers. For example, Firefox 25.0’s
Math object exposes a
trunc() method whereas this method is absent from Opera 12.16. My library ensures that a
trunc() method is always available.
Testing and Using the New Core Object Augmentation Library
Now that you’ve had a chance to explore the library, you’ll want to try it out. I’ve created a pair of scripts that test various new
_Date and
_Math capabilities, and have created a pair of more practical scripts that use the library more fully. Listing 2 presents an HTML document that embeds a script for testing
_Date.
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title> Augmented Date Tester </title> <script type="text/javascript" src="ajscolib.js"> </script> </head> <body> <script> var Date = ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib._Date; var date = new Date(); alert("Current date: " + date); alert("Current date: " + date.toString()); var dateCopy = date.copy(); alert("Copy of current date: " + date.toString()); alert("Current date == Copy of current date: " + (date == dateCopy)); alert("Isleap " + date.toString() + ": " + date.isLeap()); alert("Isleap July 1, 2012: " + Date.isLeap(new Date(2012, 6, 1))); alert("Last day: "+ date.lastDay()); alert("Month names: " + Date.monthNames); </script> </body> </html>
Listing 2: Testing the “augmented”
Date object
When you work with this library, you won’t want to specify
ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib._Date and probably won’t want to specify
_Date. Instead, you’ll want to specify
Date as if you’re working with the core object itself. You shouldn’t have to change your code to change
Date references to something else. Fortunately, you don’t have to do that.
The first line in the script assigns
ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib._Date to
Date, effectively removing all access to the
Date core object. This is the reason for specifying
var _Date_ = Date; in the library. If I referred to
Date instead of
_Date_ in the library code, you would observe “too much recursion” (and probably other problems).
The rest of the code looks familiar to those who’ve worked with
Date. However, there’s a small hiccup. What gets output when you invoke
alert("Current date: " + date);? If you were using the
Date core object, you would observe
Current date: followed by a string representation of the current date. In the current context, however, you observe
Current date: followed by a numeric milliseconds value.
toString() versus
valueOf()
Check out Object-to-Primitive Conversions in JavaScript to learn why
alert("Current date: " + date); results in a string or numeric representation of
date.
Let’s put the “augmented”
Date object to some practical use, such as creating a calendar page. The script will use
document.writeln() to output this page’s HTML based on the
<table> element. Two variants of the
_Date constructor along with the
getFullYear(),
getMonth(),
getDay(),
lastDay(), and
getDate() methods, and the
monthNames property will be used. Check out Listing 3.
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title> Calendar </title> <script type="text/javascript" src="ajscolib.js"> </script> </head> <body> <script> var Date = ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib._Date; var date = new Date(); var year = date.getFullYear(); var month = date.getMonth(); document.writeln("<table border=1>"); document.writeln("<th bgcolor=#eeaa00 colspan=7>"); document.writeln("<center>" + Date.monthNames[month] + " " + year + "</center>"); document.writeln("</th>"); document.writeln("<tr bgcolor=#ff7700>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>S</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>M</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>T</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>W</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>T</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>F</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("<td><b><center>S</center></b></td>"); document.writeln("</tr>"); var dayOfWeek = new Date(year, month, 1).getDay(); var day = 1; for (var row = 0; row < 6; row++) { document.writeln("<tr>"); for (var col = 0; col < 7; col++) { var row; if ((row == 0 && col < dayOfWeek) || day > date.lastDay()) { document.writeln("<td bgcolor=#cc6622>"); document.writeln(" "); } else { if (day == date.getDate()) document.writeln("<td bgcolor=#ffff00>"); else if (day % 2 == 0) document.writeln("<td bgcolor=#ff9940>"); else document.writeln("<td>"); document.writeln(day++); } document.writeln("</td>"); } document.writeln("</tr>"); } document.writeln("</table>"); </script> </body> </html>
Listing 3: Using the “augmented”
Date object to generate a calendar page
To create a realistic calendar page, we need to know on which day of the week the first day of the month occurs. Expression
new Date(year, month, 1).getDay() gives us the desired information (0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday, and so on), which is assigned to
dayOfWeek. Every square on the top row whose column index is less than
dayOfWeek is left blank.
Figure 1 shows a sample calendar page.
Figure 1: The current day is highlighted in yellow.
Listing 4 presents an HTML document that embeds a script for testing
_Math.
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title> Augmented Math Tester </title> <script type="text/javascript" src="ajscolib.js"> </script> </head> <body> <script> var Math = ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib._Math; alert("Math.GOLDEN_RATIO: " + Math.GOLDEN_RATIO); try { alert("Math.rnd(null): " + Math.rnd(null)); } catch (err) { alert("null value not supported."); } alert("Math.rnd(10): " + Math.rnd(10)); for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) alert(Math.rndRange(5, 9)); try { alert("Math.toDegrees(null): " + Math.toDegrees(null)); } catch (err) { alert("null degrees not supported."); } alert("Math.toDegrees(Math.PI): " + Math.toDegrees(Math.PI)); try { alert("Math.toRadians(null): " + Math.toRadians(null)); } catch (err) { alert("null radians not supported."); } alert("Math.toRadians(180): " + Math.toRadians(180)); try { alert("Math.trunc(null): " + Math.trunc(null)); } catch (err) { alert("null value not supported."); } alert("Math.trunc(10.83): " + Math.trunc(10.83)); alert("Math.trunc(-10.83): " + Math.trunc(-10.83)); </script> </body> </html>
Listing 4: Testing the “augmented”
Math object
Let’s put the “augmented”
Math object to some practical use, such as displaying a cardioid curve, which is a plane curve traced by a point on the perimeter of a circle that’s rolling around a fixed circle of the same radius. The script will use
Math‘s
rndRange(),
toRadians(),
cos(), and
sin() methods. Check out Listing 5.
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title> Cardioid </title> <script type="text/javascript" src="ajscolib.js"> </script> </head> <body> <canvas id="canvas" width="300" height="300"> canvas not supported </canvas> <script> var Math = ca_tutortutor_AJSCOLib._Math; var canvas = document.getElementById("canvas"); var canvasctx = canvas.getContext("2d"); var width = document.getElementById("canvas").width; var height = document.getElementById("canvas").height; canvasctx.fillStyle = "#000"; canvasctx.fillRect(0, 0, width, height); canvasctx.fillStyle = "RGB(" + Math.rndRange(128, 255) + "," + Math.rndRange(128, 255) + "," + Math.rndRange(128, 255) + ")"; canvasctx.beginPath(); for (var angleDeg = -180.0; angleDeg < 180.0; angleDeg += 0.1) { var angle = Math.toRadians(angleDeg); // Evaluate cardioid curve equation. This produces radius for // given angle. Note: [r, angle] are the polar coordinates. var r = 60.0 + 60.0 * Math.cos(angle); // Convert polar coordinates to rectangular coordinates. Add // width / 2 and height / 2 to move curve's origin to center // of canvas. (Origin defaults to canvas's upper-left corner.) var x = r * Math.cos(angle) + width / 2; var y = r * Math.sin(angle) + height / 2; if (angle == 0.0) canvasctx.moveTo(x, y); else canvasctx.lineTo(x, y) } canvasctx.closePath(); canvasctx.fill(); </script> </body> </html>
Listing 5: Using the “augmented”
Math object to generate a cardioid curve
Listing 5 uses HTML5’s canvas element and API to present the cardioid curve, which is constructed as a polygon via the canvas context’s
beginPath(),
moveTo(),
lineTo(), and
closePath() methods. Each component of the curve’s fill color is randomly chosen via
rndRange(). Its arguments ensure that the component isn’t too dark. The curve is filled via the canvas context’s
fill() method.
Figure 2 shows a colorful cardioid curve.
Figure 2: Reload the page to change the curve’s color.
Conclusion
This article showed how to create a library that augments JavaScript’s core objects without augmenting them directly. The library’s public interface is portable across browsers, although it’s possible that the implementation might need adjusting for compatibility, performance, or other reasons. As an exercise, add my previous augmentation article’s
Array,
Boolean,
Number, and
String enhancements to this library.
Jeff Friesen is a freelance tutor and software developer with an emphasis on Java and mobile technologies. In addition to writing Java and Android books for Apress, Jeff has written numerous articles on Java and other technologies for SitePoint, InformIT, JavaWorld, java.net, and DevSource.
