6 Must-Use Meteor Packages for (Almost) Every Project
JavaScript
There are already thousands of packages for the Meteor JavaScript framework, so no matter what feature you want to add to your web application, someone’s probably gone ahead and made a package that slickly implements that precise ideas. Convenient, right?
But of course, with more choice comes the paradox of choice. It can be overwhelming to figure out which packages might come in handy.
Here’s a run-down of what I consider to be the few most helpful:
1. Iron Router
A question I’ve received a few times from beginning developers is, “How do I create a multi-page application with Meteor?”
Because, when someone’s never built a web application before, it’s not immediately intuitive that creating a new page isn’t as simple as creating a new file. What I introduce them to, then, is the wide world of routing.
Routing allows developers to make muti-page applications with less code and a flexible project structure. They have many other advantages, most of which become apparent as you build bigger and more complicated applications, but for the moment, there’s two main points to understand:
- The vast majority of Meteor applications will use routing in some way.
- To handle this routing, the Iron Router package is the best option.
Iron Router is everything — friendly, deep, and well-supported — and you can add it to a project with the following command:
meteor add iron:router
Once installed, create a route inside a JavaScript file:
this.route('about');
Then create a template of the same name:
<template name="about">
<h1>About</h1>
</template>
You’ll now be able to visit the http://localhost:3000/about path and see the “about” template.
This, however, is a very simple example of routing. For a deeper introduction, watch this video I made for Learnable.
2. Collection2
Most Meteor applications will interact with a database in some way. By default though, you’ll have to manually validate the data that users are inserting, editing, and removing from the database.
Collection2 helps with this process by extending Meteor’s functionality, allowing it to “provide support for specifying a schema and then validating against that schema when inserting and updating.” For example, you can make it so a “Books” collection has a
title field that must be a string, and a
lastCheckedOut field that must be a date.
Here’s an example schema:
var Schemas = {};
Schemas.Book = new SimpleSchema({
title: {
type: String,
label: "Title",
max: 200
},
author: {
type: String,
label: "Author"
},
copies: {
type: Number,
label: "Number of copies",
min: 0
},
lastCheckedOut: {
type: Date,
label: "Last date this book was checked out",
optional: true
},
summary: {
type: String,
label: "Brief summary",
optional: true,
max: 1000
}
});
To add this package to a project, write the following command:
meteor add aldeed:collection2
But to see the full scope of Collection2’s power, make sure to read the official documentation.
3. Kadira
Performance isn’t a sexy part of building web apps, but it’s nevertheless important to think about. You can have the most incredible set of features in the world but, if users are forced to sit and wait around at every turn, you’re really going to test their patience.
To deal with this problem, Kadira. It’s a performance monitoring tool, similar to New Relic. You register for an online account, add the package to a Meteor project, and then, from a web-based interface, you’ll gain insight into the various performance bottlenecks and other things to consider.
You can add Kadira to your project with the following command:
meteor add meteorhacks:kadira
If you have no idea where to start when it comes to performance montioring, I’d suggest checking out Bulletproof Meteor — an interactive course, designed by the creators of Kadira, that dives deep into this precise topic.
4. Spinner
Even with all of the performance tweaks in the world, some things will simply take some time to load, and to make this loading process seem less broken, we can use the Spinner package. This package can quickly add one of those classic, spinning loading symbols to an application.
To add Spinner to your project, use this command:
meteor add sacha:spin
Then use a “spinner” template whenever it needs to be used:
{{> spinner}}
You can also configure it with a number of options:
Meteor.Spinner.options = {
lines: 13, // The number of lines to draw
length: 10, // The length of each line
width: 5, // The line thickness
radius: 15, // The radius of the inner circle
corners: 0.7, // Corner roundness (0..1)
rotate: 0, // The rotation offset
direction: 1, // 1: clockwise, -1: counterclockwise
color: '#fff', // #rgb or #rrggbb
speed: 1, // Rounds per second
trail: 60, // Afterglow percentage
shadow: true, // Whether to render a shadow
hwaccel: false, // Whether to use hardware acceleration
className: 'spinner', // The CSS class to assign to the spinner
zIndex: 2e9, // The z-index (defaults to 2000000000)
top: 'auto', // Top position relative to parent in px
left: 'auto' // Left position relative to parent in px
};
The easiest way to use the Spinner package though is to integrate it with the Iron Router package.
5. Moment
Moment.js makes it easy to parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in JavaScript, and installing the Moment package for Meteor is the quickest way to get started.
To install the package, use the following command:
meteor add mrt:moment
How you use Moment, of course, will depend on what you’re working on, and what makes it so incredible is how flexible it is. Most applications will make use of time and dates in some fashion and, whenever that’s the case, Moment will feel like a heavenly blessing. I’d suggest checking out the documentation for the full scope of what it can do.
6. NPM
Meteor is built on top of Node, and Node itself has countless packages available through NPM. To use these packages, the simplest method is to install the NPM package:
meteor add meteorhacks:npm
A
packages.json file will be created within your project’s directory, and this is where you can define what packages you’d like to use in your project:
{
"redis": "0.8.2",
"github": "0.1.8"
}
Then a
npmRequire function can be used to harness the functionality of that package:
var Github = Meteor.npmRequire('github');
You’ll need to use this code on the server only (it won’t work on the client), and if you come across a problem, it’s probably something to do with the asyncronous nature of most NPM packages, but this is nevertheless a quick and easy way to get even more “free” functionality for your creations.
Conclusion
Admittedly, it’s a little disingenuous to say that a small handful of Meteor packages are the “best” since, in reality, the value of a package is determined by its appropriateness in a certain situation. Even so, these options are some of the most widely appropriate packages available, and if you haven’t checked any of them out, then I’d suggest you do exactly that.
David Turnbull is the author of the Meteor Tips blog, a regular source of tips, tricks, and tutorials for the Meteor JavaScript framework. He's currently hard at work on a screencast series for beginning developers to get started with Meteor.
