5 jQuery Text Rotate Arc Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Hey there! Here’s a list of 5 jQuery Text Rotate Arc Plugins for your text layout/design needs. Have fun ;)
1. CircleType.js
A tiny (4kb) jQuery plugin that lets you set type on a circle.
2. ARCTEXT.JS
Curving text with CSS3 & jQuery.
3. jQuery Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R.
Add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup
4. kern.js
A super-simple bookmarklet for designers that finally puts you back in control of your website’s typography.
5. Lettering.js
A jQuery plugin for radical web typography.
