5 jQuery Text Rotate Arc Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Hey there! Here’s a list of 5 jQuery Text Rotate Arc Plugins for your text layout/design needs. Have fun ;)

1. CircleType.js

A tiny (4kb) jQuery plugin that lets you set type on a circle.

CircleType.jpg
Source + Demo

2. ARCTEXT.JS

Curving text with CSS3 & jQuery.

arctext-js.jpg
Source + Demo

3. jQuery Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R.

Add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup

jQuery-Super-Simple-Text-Rotator.jpg
Source + Demo

4. kern.js

A super-simple bookmarklet for designers that finally puts you back in control of your website’s typography.

Kern-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

5. Lettering.js

A jQuery plugin for radical web typography.

Lettering-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

