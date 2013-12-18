Hey there! Here’s a list of 5 jQuery Text Rotate Arc Plugins for your text layout/design needs. Have fun ;)

1. CircleType.js

A tiny (4kb) jQuery plugin that lets you set type on a circle.



Source + Demo

2. ARCTEXT.JS

Curving text with CSS3 & jQuery.



Source + Demo

3. jQuery Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R.

Add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup



Source + Demo

4. kern.js

A super-simple bookmarklet for designers that finally puts you back in control of your website’s typography.



Source + Demo

5. Lettering.js

A jQuery plugin for radical web typography.



Source + Demo