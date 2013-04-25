Skip to main content

30 Best & Free Android Media Players

By Sam Deering

Something different in today’s post we bring you a run down of The Best Android Media Players available from Google Play App Store.

1. MusiXmatch Lyrics Player

Avid music lovers and movie buffs have no special time for listening to music or watching movies. Anytime is a good time for them. Thanks to the advancement in technology, even the small mobile phones can store infinite number of songs and many movies which the users can watch on the go. For playing music on the phone, the users need to use some apps which are generally preinstalled in the phone. However, they can also download and install media player’s apps on their phone for listening to endless number of songs.

If you search on the internet, you will be presented with a plethora of media player options to choose from. However, not all of them are compatible with the Android platform. With the aim of aiding the android users, we have enlisted some of the best android compatible media players in this write up. Moreover, we have included only those web apps that are extremely user friendly. Since the screen of the mobile phones is small and needs to be only operated by the fingers tips, a clean and minimal design interface is extremely necessary.

This write up is especially dedicated for the Android users. We have listed thirty android media players which the android users can download for free from the apps store and play music and videos on their phone. Simply click on the links present below to download the web apps and install them in your phone to experience android at its best. Share them with your friends as well. Enjoy!!

2. PlayerPro

3. Google Play Music

4. MAVEN Blue

5. Cloudskipper Music Player

6. GTA Radio

7. My Mixtapez Free Music

8. Clear.fi Music

9. FlipkartFlyte MP3

10. GoneMAD Music Player

11. Fusion Music Player

12. MAVEN Sunset

13. Maple MP3 Player

14. MediaPlus Music Player

15. MixZing Media Player

16. Music Player Pro

17. Music Folder Player

18. n7player Music Player

19. NRG Player

20. Picus Audio Player Lite

21. RealPlayer

22. Sensor music player

23. SoundCloud

24. TuneIn Radio

25. Poweramp Music Player

26. Winamp

27. Xplay music player

28. VLC for Android Beta

29. Zimly the Coolest Media Player

30. XiiaLive

Author Bio – Cooper is a freelance graphic designer at UK-based logo design marketplace DesignCrowd.

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

