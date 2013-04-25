30 Best & Free Android Media Players
Something different in today’s post we bring you a run down of The Best Android Media Players available from Google Play App Store.
1. MusiXmatch Lyrics Player
Avid music lovers and movie buffs have no special time for listening to music or watching movies. Anytime is a good time for them. Thanks to the advancement in technology, even the small mobile phones can store infinite number of songs and many movies which the users can watch on the go. For playing music on the phone, the users need to use some apps which are generally preinstalled in the phone. However, they can also download and install media player’s apps on their phone for listening to endless number of songs.
If you search on the internet, you will be presented with a plethora of media player options to choose from. However, not all of them are compatible with the Android platform. With the aim of aiding the android users, we have enlisted some of the best android compatible media players in this write up. Moreover, we have included only those web apps that are extremely user friendly. Since the screen of the mobile phones is small and needs to be only operated by the fingers tips, a clean and minimal design interface is extremely necessary.
This write up is especially dedicated for the Android users. We have listed thirty android media players which the android users can download for free from the apps store and play music and videos on their phone. Simply click on the links present below to download the web apps and install them in your phone to experience android at its best. Share them with your friends as well. Enjoy!!
2. PlayerPro
3. Google Play Music
4. MAVEN Blue
5. Cloudskipper Music Player
6. GTA Radio
7. My Mixtapez Free Music
8. Clear.fi Music
9. FlipkartFlyte MP3
10. GoneMAD Music Player
11. Fusion Music Player
12. MAVEN Sunset
13. Maple MP3 Player
14. MediaPlus Music Player
15. MixZing Media Player
16. Music Player Pro
17. Music Folder Player
18. n7player Music Player
19. NRG Player
20. Picus Audio Player Lite
21. RealPlayer
22. Sensor music player
23. SoundCloud
24. TuneIn Radio
25. Poweramp Music Player
26. Winamp
27. Xplay music player
28. VLC for Android Beta
29. Zimly the Coolest Media Player
30. XiiaLive
