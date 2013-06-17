10 Random jQuery Plugins June 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In today’s post is another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins we have collected for the month of June 2013. Take a look and have fun! Worth checking out ;)
Related post: 10 Random jQuery Plugins April 2013
1. Moment.js
A 5.5kb javascript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting dates.
2. gif.js
Full-featured JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.
3. Countable.js
Countable is a JavaScript function to add live paragraph-, word- and character-counting to an HTML element. Countable is a zero-dependency library and comes in at 1KB when minified and gzipped.
4. SocialFeed.js
Generate a social feed in javascript.
5. pathAnimator
moving along an SVG path
6. jQuery Path Bezier Curve Generator
The excellent jQuery.Path allows you to create custom pathing when using the jQuery animate function. Bezier curves are especially interesting, because they allow you to move an object along almost any conceivable path (especially when chaining animations together).
7. jQuery.h5form – HTML5 Forms Plugin
This plugin gives all browsers the HTML5 forms like the Opera.
8. Pull to refresh
We love that neat little “pull to refresh” feature on our devices, but wouldn’t it be awesome if it was for the web? Find out how!
9. textillate.js
AsimplepluginforCSS3textanimations
10. FractionSlider 0.9.8
It allows you to animate multiple elements per slide. You can set different animation methods like fade or transitions from a certain direction.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns