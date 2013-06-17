Skip to main content

10 Random jQuery Plugins June 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

In today’s post is another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins we have collected for the month of June 2013. Take a look and have fun! Worth checking out ;)

Related post: 10 Random jQuery Plugins April 2013

1. Moment.js

A 5.5kb javascript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting dates.

 
Moment-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

2. gif.js

Full-featured JavaScript GIF encoder that runs in your browser.

GIF-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

3. Countable.js

Countable is a JavaScript function to add live paragraph-, word- and character-counting to an HTML element. Countable is a zero-dependency library and comes in at 1KB when minified and gzipped.

Countable-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

4. SocialFeed.js

Generate a social feed in javascript.

SocialFeed-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

5. pathAnimator

moving along an SVG path

pathAnimator.jpg
SourceDemo

6. jQuery Path Bezier Curve Generator

The excellent jQuery.Path allows you to create custom pathing when using the jQuery animate function. Bezier curves are especially interesting, because they allow you to move an object along almost any conceivable path (especially when chaining animations together).

Path-Bezier-Curve-Generator.jpg
Source + Demo

7. jQuery.h5form – HTML5 Forms Plugin

This plugin gives all browsers the HTML5 forms like the Opera.

jQueryh5form.jpg
SourceDemo

8. Pull to refresh

We love that neat little “pull to refresh” feature on our devices, but wouldn’t it be awesome if it was for the web? Find out how!

Pull-to-Refresh.jpg
Source + Demo

9. textillate.js

AsimplepluginforCSS3textanimations

textillatejs.jpg
Source + Demo

10. FractionSlider 0.9.8

It allows you to animate multiple elements per slide. You can set different animation methods like fade or transitions from a certain direction.

FractionSlider.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns