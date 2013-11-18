In today’s post we are sharing you our collection of 10+ Cool Random jQuery plugins that you might find useful or kill some time! Check them out.. Enjoy!

1. JQVMap

A jQuery plugin that renders Vector Maps. It uses resizable Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) for modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, etc..



Source + Demo

2. animo.js

A powerful little tool for managing CSS animations.



Source + Demo

3. favico.js

Make a use of your favicon with badges, images or videos



Source + Demo

4. jquery-watermark

jQuery plugin adds watermark capability to HTML input elements



Source + Demo

5. choc

A toolkit for teachers to craft small demos that can be explored interactively.



Source + Demo

6. jQuery bootpag

A dynamic pagination jQuery plugin.



Source + Demo

7. jQuery Stepy

A plugin based on FormToWizard that generates a customizable wizard.



Source

8. TABSLET

jQuery plugin for tabs, is compatible with IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and jQuery 1.8.1, 1.9.1, 1.10.1, 2.0.2. and supports custom events, rotation, animation and controls.



Source + Demo

9. FailSafe

A jQuery plugin to help your application work correct even in peril situations.



Source + Demo

10. jQuery Fullscreen Editor

Transforms textfields to customizable editors, either it can be used within a form or standalone.



Source + Demo

11. jQuery EasyDropDown

A jQuery plugin that effortlessly turns humble <select> elements …



Source + Demo