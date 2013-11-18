Skip to main content

10+ Cool Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

In today’s post we are sharing you our collection of 10+ Cool Random jQuery plugins that you might find useful or kill some time! Check them out.. Enjoy!

1. JQVMap

A jQuery plugin that renders Vector Maps. It uses resizable Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) for modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, etc..

JQVMap.jpg
Source + Demo

2. animo.js

A powerful little tool for managing CSS animations.

Animo-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

3. favico.js

Make a use of your favicon with badges, images or videos

Favico-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

4. jquery-watermark

jQuery plugin adds watermark capability to HTML input elements

jQuery-Watermark.jpg
Source + Demo

5. choc

A toolkit for teachers to craft small demos that can be explored interactively.

Choc.jpg
Source + Demo

6. jQuery bootpag

A dynamic pagination jQuery plugin.

jQuery-Bootpag.jpg
Source + Demo

7. jQuery Stepy

A plugin based on FormToWizard that generates a customizable wizard.

stepy-image.jpg
Source

8. TABSLET

jQuery plugin for tabs, is compatible with IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and jQuery 1.8.1, 1.9.1, 1.10.1, 2.0.2. and supports custom events, rotation, animation and controls.

Tabslet.jpg
Source + Demo

9. FailSafe

A jQuery plugin to help your application work correct even in peril situations.

FailSafe.jpg
Source + Demo

10. jQuery Fullscreen Editor

Transforms textfields to customizable editors, either it can be used within a form or standalone.

jQuery-Fullscreen-Editor.jpg
Source + Demo

11. jQuery EasyDropDown

A jQuery plugin that effortlessly turns humble <select> elements …

jQuery-EasyDropDown.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns