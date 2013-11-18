10+ Cool Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In today’s post we are sharing you our collection of 10+ Cool Random jQuery plugins that you might find useful or kill some time! Check them out.. Enjoy!
1. JQVMap
A jQuery plugin that renders Vector Maps. It uses resizable Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) for modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, etc..
2. animo.js
A powerful little tool for managing CSS animations.
3. favico.js
Make a use of your favicon with badges, images or videos
4. jquery-watermark
jQuery plugin adds watermark capability to HTML input elements
5. choc
A toolkit for teachers to craft small demos that can be explored interactively.
6. jQuery bootpag
A dynamic pagination jQuery plugin.
7. jQuery Stepy
A plugin based on FormToWizard that generates a customizable wizard.
8. TABSLET
jQuery plugin for tabs, is compatible with IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and jQuery 1.8.1, 1.9.1, 1.10.1, 2.0.2. and supports custom events, rotation, animation and controls.
9. FailSafe
A jQuery plugin to help your application work correct even in peril situations.
10. jQuery Fullscreen Editor
Transforms textfields to customizable editors, either it can be used within a form or standalone.
11. jQuery EasyDropDown
A jQuery plugin that effortlessly turns humble <select> elements …
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns