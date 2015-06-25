Videos: Making Sass Variables Work for You
Variables allow you to use data over and over again throughout your CSS files. In this video I’ll teach you about how to use variables in your projects.
I've worked as a Web Engineer, Writer, Communications Manager, and Marketing Director at companies such as Apple, Salon.com, StumbleUpon, and Moovweb. My research into the Social Science of Telecommunications at UC Berkeley, and while earning MBA in Organizational Behavior, showed me that the human instinct to network is vital enough to thrive in any medium that allows one person to connect to another.
