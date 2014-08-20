createElement (W3C DOM Core method)

The end result of that operation would be this HTML:

The example above creates an <h1> element, and then adds text to it.

The tagName of the element. In XML this is case-sensitive; in HTML the name can be specified in any case, but will be converted to the canonical upper-case form of HTML tag names.

Description

Create an Element node of the specified type.

The created

element can then be added to the document using Node methods such as appendChild or insertBefore .

A created element implements

the Element interface as soon as it’s created, so

attributes can be added to it immediately, without having to append it to

the document first. If the element has default attributes in this document

type, those attributes are automatically created and attached to the

element.