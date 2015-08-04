Video: Finding Performance Bottlenecks with Chrome Audits
By Tim Evko
In this short video I will go over a feature in chrome developer tools that’s rarely used, but can deliver great insight when doing a performance audit.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
