Ruby
Article

Take Opportunities to Beat Imposter Syndrome

By Glenn Goodrich

For the last 6+ years, I’ve been managing the SitePoint Ruby channel. I was given the job by desperate, over-tasked folks trying to save a fledgling Ruby resource. I swallowed my Imposter Syndrome and took up the cause. It was an opportunity and decision that changed my life and career. The people at SitePoint are wonderfully intelligent and a joy with which to work. It is my sincerest belief that SitePoint wants to create content that makes people in software better.

With that being said, allow me to shift the focus of this post from “Hey, look what I did for 6 years!” to “Take opportunities that make you uncomfortable.”

In 2011, I was a competent .NET resource. I had ridden the wave of ASP to ASP.NET and could ably write C#. However, I was frustrated. I found .NET and the software around it (like IIS) to be limiting and frustrating. At the time, there were projects like Castle Windsor that included excellent Dependency Injection Frameworks, a .NET port of Rails called Monorail, and some other frameworks that felt good to use. In fact, Monorail predated ASP.NET MVC and was, unfortunately, killed by Microsoft inventing it’s own MVC platform instead of using the existing (and superior, IMO) framework. While ASP.NET MVC was a step in the right direction and a fine framework in its own right, I wanted to make Ruby my everyday.

I had been toying with Ruby on the side for almost 5 years at that point and was building a competency. However, I was in my late 30s at the time and I couldn’t really handle the financial drop that accompanied a junior Ruby position. Alas, no one was going to hire a Ruby programmer with little to no professional Ruby experience. So, I kept reading and practicing and looking for a way to get a better portfolio. I attended meetups, participated in forums, did katas, etc. I was still seeing my code mistress at night.

Then, one faithful day I left a comment on a blog post on SitePoint that was entered into a drawing for tickets to RailsConf New Zealand. My comment was selected and Aaron Oosteras (the editor at the time) contacted me. I ended up giving the tickets to someone at Refinery (who could get to NZ.) I figured that was that, but Aaron asked me if I’d like to write a post or two for RubySource (the name of the SitePoint channel at the time.) I said, um, sure.

I wrote a few basic posts and eventually ended up writing at 15-post series (yes, FIFTEEN) about an app called Loccasions that SitePoint turned into a free book. Looking back, the code is bad and many of my assumptions are bad, but it was an incredible experience. I didn’t even have a Ruby job, but I had a “book”, of sorts.

Somewhere during the series, Aaron asked me if I’d like to be the Ruby editor. I told him that I was imminently unqualified. Aaron disagreed and said, “Just try it.” So, I did. The rest, as they say, is history.

If you’re still reading, you’re probably wondering “So, what?” Well, I’d like to enumerate a few of the benefits of my taking on a task that my Imposter Syndrome tried to rob from me.

Career

This one’s easy. My exposure on SitePoint as a Ruby writer and editor helped me point to some kind of experience people could see. It’s not quite the same as writing Ruby professionally, but it helped me in interviews look like more than a noob while exposing to constant Ruby content. The first Ruby job I ended up taking was for a startup and they were desperate (the desperation of others is a theme in my hirings…) but I got the job. Talk about learning by fire hose, a startup is both a great and terrible place to be.

Exposure

Being the Ruby editor gave me a level of exposure I would never have received otherwise. Even if people had never heard of SitePoint (which is pretty rare these days), saying I was the “Managing Editor of a Ruby blog” gave me a foot in the door with many people. I have spoken or worked with some of the best Rubyists in the business because of SitePoint. While I won’t drop names, it has been a wonderful ride working with these people and being in the midst of a great community.

Community

Speaking of which, I really feel like SitePoint is a solid part of the Ruby community. We consistently put out quality content with the goal of “starting the conversation” or teaching about Ruby. One of the most difficult tasks in generating this content is recruiting writers. As I mentioned, I have worked with very well-known Rubyists, which is great. However, my most valued interactions have been with those that are unknown and not native English speakers. I have had a handful of writers whose first posts were so grammatically awful that I had to send them back. I’ve spent hours on a 1200 word post because the writer couldn’t express their intent in English. I’ve worked with these writers to help improve their English writing.

These same writers whose first posts were unpublishable grew into some of my best and most prolific contributors. Watching them improve has been the highlight of this job. While I certainly helped them in some areas, the credit goes to each of them for not being intimidated, not letting initial failures stop their progress, and working very hard to improve the way they communicate technically.

More from this author

That is what I want to leave you with in my final post as Editor. Ignore those voices in your head that say “You can’t do this thing you want to do.” or “That person is too different, write them off.” Take risks with your talents and your interactions. People are so good. Give them a chance and they will improve your life and perspective.

I am stepping down after January because it’s time. I have some other things I’d like to focus on and the SitePoint Ruby channel deserves some new energy. I am incapable of expressing my gratitude for the opportunities SitePoint gave an unknown Ruby resource all those years ago. SitePoint has amazing people that really want to be a useful and welcoming resource to the developer community. I am extremely lucky to have been a part of it.

Glenn Goodrich
Meet the author
Glenn Goodrich
Glenn works for Skookum Digital Works by day and manages the SitePoint Ruby channel at night. He likes to pretend he has a secret identity, but can't come up with a good superhero name. He's settling for "Roob", for now.

Latest Courses

Browse all 4 courses
4h 7m
Premium Course
Darren Jones

Ruby 2.0

Learn the latest Ruby and ignite your passion in programming
48m
Premium Course
Russ Weakley

Understanding the CSS Cascade

Demystify CSS order, specificity and origin.
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

How to install and configure a local dev environment using LAMP stacks.
Premium Course
4h 7m
Premium Course
Darren Jones, Oct 27

Ruby 2.0

Premium Course
48m
Premium Course
Russ Weakley, Jul 01

Understanding the CSS Cascade

Premium Course
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell, Feb 13

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

Latest Books

Browse all 6 books
Premium Book
Glenn Goodrich

Rails: Novice to Ninja

The ultimate beginner's guide to Rails!
Premium Book
Shaumik Daityari

Jump Start Git

Take control of your code
Premium Book
Andy Hawthorne

Jump Start Rails

Get up to speed with Ruby on Rails 4 in a weekend
Premium Book
Premium Book
Glenn Goodrich, Oct 31

Rails: Novice to Ninja

Premium Book
Premium Book
Shaumik Daityari, Aug 27

Jump Start Git

Premium Book
Premium Book
Andy Hawthorne, Jun 12

Jump Start Rails

Recommended
Sponsors
New Theme
Themes

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
00:17:01
Ruby

Feature Tests with RSpec: Simulate User Behavior and Test Your Ruby App

Feature (or integration) tests are probably the most interesting type of all. In these tests, you are simulating users' behavior and...
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Feb 09
Themes
New Theme
Themes
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
Ruby
00:17:01
Ruby
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski, Feb 09

Feature Tests with RSpec: Simulate User Behavior and Test Your Ruby App

Feature (or integration) tests are probably the most interesting type of all. In these tests, you are simulating users' behavior and checking that an app is working as expected. In...
Get the latest in Ruby, once a week, for free.