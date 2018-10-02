The Perfect Portfolio Website Builder: 5 Examples

This article was created in partnership with BAWMedia. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Creating a portfolio website is a lot easier than once was the case. You don't need to learn HTML and CSS or rely on someone else to present you or your business in a shining light. Now, you can create a very professional portfolio in minutes. You will just need to use your mouse.

You work hard to create a product or service, and you work hard at trying to be the best that you can be. That's a given. It doesn't mean however that you must work extra hard to showcase your work.

If you have something to show off, it's almost ridiculously easy to do so. Try the portfolio-building tools described below. Any one of them will give you the shining light you seek. You will get it in the form of an eye-catching and engaging portfolio website with a few clicks of a mouse.

Elementor solved a major website-building problem – feeling constrained by a certain theme design. This is great news for designers with portfolio websites who want to improve their visual presentation.

Using Elementor, you will build your portfolio website from the frontend. You'll always have complete control over customizing every part of your site, whether it's a portfolio page, gallery page, blog post or any other page.

This free open-source page builder is super-fast, built with the strictest coding standards in mind. It works with any theme or template you choose, and comes with over 130 designer-made templates. Elementor is developer friendly, and has a large developer community supporting it.

While the free version may for starting out, you should also check out what the pro version has to offer. Pro features include the superior workflow, marketing integrations, and visual form builder. These features make Elementor Pro a top choice for any WordPress professional.

Check out its recent WordPress Custom Post Type feature, which allows you to create your own unique and dynamic portfolio website.

Use the many widgets in Elementor to best showcase your accomplishments and create a unique portfolio for your business.

Mobirise would be another excellent choice. Since it's an offline builder, you're not tied to any platform and you have total control over how you choose to go about building a perfect online portfolio, or any other type of website.

Everything about using Mobirise is intuitive. It's all drag and drop so you'll never have a need for coding, it's lightning-fast as well, and your site or portfolio is guaranteed to be 100% mobile friendly.

Whether the portfolio you build is for your use or for a client, Mobirise is free to use for both commercial and personal uses.

There's no shortage of tools to work with either. The package features a library of 7,000 icons, 850 Google fonts, 500,000 or so free images, and a large selection of trendy pre-made website blocks.

Mobirise works on both Windows and Mac OS. An Android version is available as well.

Portfoliobox was designed with photographers/designers/artists and other creative professionals in mind. That doesn't mean you can't use it to build an online portfolio if you don't fit squarely into one of those categories.

It simply means that in putting together a business-oriented portfolio or a personal portfolio to supplement your resume, the tools are there to help you showcase who you are or what you've done in the best possible light.

And with Portfoliobox, you can create that showcase within a few hours and with no coding required.

Choose either the free plan or the pro plan. The former has everything needed to create an outstanding portfolio website, but you should give the pro plan a careful look to, especially if you have several websites in mind.

To sign up for an account, go here. No credit card required.

Pixpa makes it easy for you to create a stunning, professional portfolio website. That may be all you need to know, but how about a portfolio website that comes with e-commerce and blog capabilities and client galleries – all in one place?

Since everything is drag and drop, you never have to worry about coding, and Pixpa's selection of beautiful mobile-friendly websites will help you get started. You can get started for free and then choose from their affordable pricing plans that start at just $5/month.

SITE123 is a modern, free website builder that features a WYSIWYG editor, a rich choice of responsive designs, and an intuitive interface that encourages you to create your portfolio website using a modular approach.

Other features you can work with include a multilingual tool. This tool lets you create portfolio websites in different languages! The system also features a built-in app market that enables you to boost the usability of your websites, and also features free hosting.

Why You Need a Professional Portfolio

We usually associate a portfolio with an artist or another creative professional type. Today, every professional can benefit from having one.

Showcasing pretty pictures works well for artists. Yet, there are many ways other professionals can put a portfolio to work. Work samples and prior experience, customer reviews, and letters of reference. All these can also find a good home in a portfolio – i.e., whatever makes sense.

Three reasons every job seeker should have an online portfolio:

1. Increased visibility

A portfolio can be a powerful marketing tool and having one can be one of the best ways to market yourself. In today's competitive job market, you need every possible tool you can get your hands on. Networking, a resume, a cover letter, and an online portfolio are four of the best.

2. Organization

Another benefit of having a portfolio is it helps you get organized. Not all your documents and other information need to be included in a portfolio. But when you have a portfolio, any supporting information will be better organized. This is something a prospective employer will look for and appreciate.

3. Added value to job applications

Another benefit of having a portfolio is that it can serve as an extension to your cover letter and resume. This will make it easier to keep both of them brief and concise. Skip the presentation of a detailed list of accomplishments in your resume. You can simply invite the recipient to browse through your portfolio.

Conclusion

There's a variety of themes and tools on the market you can use to create a decent portfolio website. However, you don't really want to settle for "decent" do you?

Creating an engaging portfolio is quite difficult. Without having the tools you're using adding constraints to your design, it's even harder.

These five tools let you enjoy the experience of doing something very well with a minimum of effort. Plus, you're always in complete control over the entire process.