  1. javascript
  2. June 09, 2012
  3. By Sam Deering

Scaling The Flowplayer Video Clip

Here are some examples of the various scaling methods you can do on a Flowplayer Video Clip. Pretty straight forward but good to see visually especially if your messing around with scaling configurations. The scaling options are orig, half, fit, scale and this defines how the video is scaled on the video screen.

Scaling: orig

orig: Use the dimensions encoded in the file. If the video is too big for the available space, the video is scaled using the ‘fit’ option.
no-scaling

Scaling: Half

half: Half-size (preserves aspect ratio)
scaling-half

Scaling: Fit

fit: Fit to window by preserving the aspect ratio encoded in the file’s metadata.
scaling-fit

Scaling: Scale

scale: Scale the video to fill all available space. Ignores the dimensions in the metadata. This is the default setting.
scaling-scale

