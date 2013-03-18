Responsive Web Design: Your Questions Answered

Talk Responsive Web Design with the Experts

We’ve had a break for a couple of months, but next up in our series of ‘Talk With The Experts’ live workshops we’re talking Responsive Web Design with Craig Sharkie & Andrew Fisher (authors of the soon to be launched Jump Start Responsive Web Design) at 8pm GMT on March 20th (click here to see what time that is wherever you are).

If you’ve been experimenting with responsive design or are curious to hear what it’s all about, Craig & Andrew will be around for an hour to chat with you in a live text based chat session. Don’t miss this one! A link to the chat will be posted here 15 minutes prior to kick off.

These sessions can get quite hectic and this is a very popular topic, so if you want to give yourself a better chance of having your particular question addressed, provide it to us in advance.

You can either use the Comments section here to post your questions, or you can email them direct to me at ricky@sitepoint.com. In both cases, I’ll pass them on to our Forums Manager in time for TWTE. No guarantees as to which questions will get answered, of course, but it’s worth a shot.

Now, if you’re thinking “Woah, wait a minute. What book?”, well you haven’t been reading our newsletters, have you?

The latest entry in our Jump Start series is about to hit bookshelves physical and virtual around the world. Our newsletter subscribers have been in on a special package deal for the e-book plus an online HTML / CSS course: $79 value for just $19. The last time I looked, this deal was still going so feel free to get on board.

If you still need further incentive, at the foot of that same page you should find a link to read the first chapter for free, right in your browser.

That might help you come up with some questions for Craig & Andrew – it will certainly whet your appetite for the whole book.