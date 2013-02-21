Skip to main content

Update images with a specific src (relative path) with absolute path

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

jQuery code snippet to update images with a domain name, turning it from a relative path into an absolute path. Sometimes useful when testing across domains with the same static content or pulling images from an external domain.

replace-url-absolutw

(function ($) {
    $(document).ready(function () {
        $('img').each(function (i, v) {
            var $el = $(this),
                s = $el.attr('src'),
                sRx = /[/res/images/.*]+/igm;
            console.log(s);
console.log(s.test(sRx));
            if (s.test(sRx)) {
                console.log('match');
                s = 'http://splash.abc.net.au' + s;
                $el.attr('src', s);
            }
        });
    });
})(jQuery);

jsfiddle.net/BK9Zp/

JSfiddly lolz.

There is an awesome project by Ben Alman which has all the bells and whistles in this area check it out:
https://raw.github.com/cowboy/jquery-urlinternal/master/jquery.ba-urlinternal.js

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns