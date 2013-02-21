Update images with a specific src (relative path) with absolute path

jQuery code snippet to update images with a domain name, turning it from a relative path into an absolute path. Sometimes useful when testing across domains with the same static content or pulling images from an external domain.

(function ($) { $(document).ready(function () { $('img').each(function (i, v) { var $el = $(this), s = $el.attr('src'), sRx = /[/res/images/.*]+/igm; console.log(s); console.log(s.test(sRx)); if (s.test(sRx)) { console.log('match'); s = 'http://splash.abc.net.au' + s; $el.attr('src', s); } }); }); })(jQuery);

jsfiddle.net/BK9Zp/

JSfiddly lolz.

There is an awesome project by Ben Alman which has all the bells and whistles in this area check it out:

https://raw.github.com/cowboy/jquery-urlinternal/master/jquery.ba-urlinternal.js