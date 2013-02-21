Update images with a specific src (relative path) with absolute path
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
jQuery code snippet to update images with a domain name, turning it from a relative path into an absolute path. Sometimes useful when testing across domains with the same static content or pulling images from an external domain.
(function ($) {
$(document).ready(function () {
$('img').each(function (i, v) {
var $el = $(this),
s = $el.attr('src'),
sRx = /[/res/images/.*]+/igm;
console.log(s);
console.log(s.test(sRx));
if (s.test(sRx)) {
console.log('match');
s = 'http://splash.abc.net.au' + s;
$el.attr('src', s);
}
});
});
})(jQuery);
JSfiddly lolz.
There is an awesome project by Ben Alman which has all the bells and whistles in this area check it out:
https://raw.github.com/cowboy/jquery-urlinternal/master/jquery.ba-urlinternal.js
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
