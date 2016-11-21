Open Source Week at SitePoint

If you are reading this, chances are you have stumbled upon something remotely related to Open Source. opensource.com defines it in a simple manner:

The term “open source” refers to something people can modify and share because its design is publicly accessible. The term originated in the context of software development to designate a specific approach to creating computer programs. Today, however, “open source” designates a broader set of values—what we call “the open source way.” Open source projects, products, or initiatives embrace and celebrate principles of open exchange, collaborative participation, rapid prototyping, transparency, meritocracy, and community-oriented development.

At SitePoint, we are proud supporters of Open Source. Regular SitePoint readers may have noticed that! Open is in the DNA of many topics we cover by design; GitHub alone is evidence enough, as it’s pretty much a standard tool for most developers nowadays.

Last year, we brought Sourcehunt to life to help potential contributors find great open source projects and vice versa. We proudly sponsored OSCAL and helped open source communities organize their own meetups as well. In fact, SitePoint itself runs on the most popular open source CMS platform. You might have heard of it — WordPress.

With IoT Week earlier this year, we had our first themed week at SitePoint dedicated to the Internet of Things. All week long, we covered the exciting cutting edge topics of the IoT scene across our channels at SitePoint. There seemed to be great interest and for many it was a conversation starter.

We were eager to organize another week like that, but this time focused on everything Open Source. Enter Open Source Week.

During this week you can immerse yourself in open sourced goodness, from a variety of channels of your liking. Also, keep looking for the osw tag to stay in the loop with Open Source Week. If you want to share the love on social media, #OpenSourceWeek is the hashtag you are looking for. Our very own Jim Hibbard broke the ice with his editorial last week, dedicated to Open Source Week.

So, let me not hold you any longer. Enjoy Open Source Week and remember: Sharing is Caring