js code snippet to open a popup window
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Nothing special just some JavaScript code snippet to open a popup window.
W = window,
D = document;
//set the window to widgets dimensions
var winH = 400, //allow for window padding and header
winW = 400,
winT = 400,
winL = 400;
//set the content
var windowName = 'Widget', // should not include space for IE
path = W.location.path,
windowOptions = 'location=0,status=0,toolbar=0,dependent=1,resizable=1,menubar=0,screenX=' + winL + ',screenY=' + winT + ',width=' + winW + ',height=' + winH,
that = this;
//note path needs to be in the same domain...
//open the window
that._Window = window.open(path, windowName, windowOptions);
that._Interval = window.setInterval(function () {
if (that._Window.closed) {
window.clearInterval(that._Interval);
//code to run when window is closed
}
}, 1000);
Sam Deering
