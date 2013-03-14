js code snippet to open a popup window

Nothing special just some JavaScript code snippet to open a popup window.

W = window, D = document; //set the window to widgets dimensions var winH = 400, //allow for window padding and header winW = 400, winT = 400, winL = 400; //set the content var windowName = 'Widget', // should not include space for IE path = W.location.path, windowOptions = 'location=0,status=0,toolbar=0,dependent=1,resizable=1,menubar=0,screenX=' + winL + ',screenY=' + winT + ',width=' + winW + ',height=' + winH, that = this; //note path needs to be in the same domain... //open the window that._Window = window.open(path, windowName, windowOptions); that._Interval = window.setInterval(function () { if (that._Window.closed) { window.clearInterval(that._Interval); //code to run when window is closed } }, 1000);