Skip to main content

js code snippet to open a popup window

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Nothing special just some JavaScript code snippet to open a popup window.

W = window,
    D = document;

    //set the window to widgets dimensions
    var winH = 400, //allow for window padding and header
        winW = 400,
        winT = 400,
        winL = 400;

    //set the content
    var windowName = 'Widget', // should not include space for IE
        path = W.location.path,
        windowOptions = 'location=0,status=0,toolbar=0,dependent=1,resizable=1,menubar=0,screenX=' + winL + ',screenY=' + winT + ',width=' + winW + ',height=' + winH,
        that = this;
   
    //note path needs to be in the same domain...

    //open the window
    that._Window = window.open(path, windowName, windowOptions);
    that._Interval = window.setInterval(function () {
        if (that._Window.closed) {
            window.clearInterval(that._Interval);
            //code to run when window is closed

        }
    }, 1000);
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns