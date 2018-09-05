How to Set up a Secure Relational Database on Alibaba Cloud

This article was originally published on Alibaba Cloud. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Think you got a better tip for making the best use of Alibaba Cloud services? Tell us about it and go in for your chance to win a Macbook Pro (plus other cool stuff). Find out more here.

Gain an introduction to ApsaraDB for RDS, a cloud-based relational database product provided by Alibaba Cloud. In this webinar you will watch over the shoulder of a Solution Architect and Trainer, as he covers the basic concepts and features of ApsaraDB for RDS including:

HA feature (Master/Slave Architecture, Backup/Recovery, Temporary Instance)

Scalability features (Read-only Instance)

Security and Monitoring features

This webinar is ideally suited for database engineers and beginners to the Alibaba Cloud product suite.