Do you ever get the feeling that your web design clients have upped their expectations? Rest assured, it’s probably true, and not just your imagination. In fact, because they have constant access to evermore information, including what their competitors are doing, your clients consequently will want to make very sure they’re getting the most bang for their buck.

You can expect 2018 to be no different, especially if you choose to “wing it”. The better approach is to adapt to what businesses are looking for, this will allow you to successfully compete in an ever-changing marketplace.

Keeping your clients happy doesn’t need to be difficult. Here are some suggestions that will help keep them knocking at your door.

1. Use BeTheme’s 290+ Pre-built Websites to Find the Perfect Fit For Your Client

Be Theme is a top-5 seller on ThemeForest, for two major reasons:

Its 1-click installer is innovative and reliable. It will save you a ton of time when you are trying to get a project underway.

It has the largest number (290+) of pre-built websites on the market. This includes more than 30 business niches. Be Theme is making it easy for you to pinpoint the perfect website theme for a client.

Here are just a few examples of Be Theme’s pre-built websites that demonstrate how easy it can be to keep a client happy.

They Have 60+ Templates for Creative Industries

Clients in the creative industries can be among the most difficult to satisfy. These 3 examples shows you how Be Theme can easily help you create stylishly elegant websites sure to please any fussy client in the creative industry.

Artist2

Design2

Digital

You’ll have no problem finding a perfect match for photographers, visual artists, or video makers. There are also multiple options for architects and interior designers, not to mention a heap for fashion designers and beauty salons. Bloggers haven’t been left out either, and there’s plenty of choices for ad agencies and marketers too.

Each of these 60+ pre-built websites is different. Each of them is designed to help your client stand out among the competition. Yet, they have several features in common.

Interactive galleries that are ideal for portfolios and showcasing products

An emphasis on large, eye-catching images

Intuitive navigation, no matter the size and makeup of categories or pages

Clear structures are emphasized to make a client’s brand crystal clear

30+ One-Page Pre-built Websites

One-page websites have a tendency toward uniqueness; which can make it difficult to build a one-pager that will satisfy a client’s needs. But have no fear, Be Theme’s 37 different templates have you covered.

Landing

Agency2

Ebook

There’s lots to like in these one-page themes. Each theme is responsive and each makes excellent use of white space to create a great looking design. Flexible structures enable you to arrange your content and media however you want to, and in most instances, you can build a one-page website in less than 4 hours

9+ Pre-built Websites for Online Shops

These pre-built websites were specifically designed for eCommerce businesses.

Denim

Shoes

Store

Check out the product galleries and clean design in those templates! The high-quality images exemplify each of the above three examples. But also, be sure to take note of their easy-to-use menus and order forms, not to mention, the fact that they integrate perfectly with Shopify.

We’re not anywhere near done yet. Whatever the niche, you’re sure to find a template suitable for your needs. You’ve got:

Clinic2

Spa2

Herbal

12+ for Fitness & Nutrition

Personal Trainer

Fitness

SportsClub

16+ for Events & Nightlife

Wedding2

Casino

Billiard

9+ for Restaurants, Bars & Cafes

Restaurant2

Bistro

Cafe2

10+ for IT Services and Products

IT

Game

Code

And last, But Not Least, 7+ for Finance and Bookkeeping

Pay

Investment

Accountant

2. Look like a pro by Establishing a Crystal-Clear Work Process and Share It with Your Clients

You will derive a lot of great benefits from using these pre-built websites. One of them is the ease in which you’ll be able to bring clients on board. They want to know what they can expect from you from the get-go, and you can provide them with exactly that.

You can give them confidence in your ability to meet a deadline. They will also be sure of their ability to provide you with any necessary feedback as you proceed.

But sometimes, having just the right pre-built website at your fingertips might not be enough. In which case, you can present them with documentation that provides the overview of your workflow. Doing so will make you look like a pro; a person who has the experience and have done this hundreds of times for other clients.

What do these steps entail?

When they can expect your proposal

When they can expect a contract, in the event one is required

When they can expect to receive an invoice. For upfront payment, 50-50 payment, or payment upon task completion

The deadline for completing the task plus any interim deadlines. Also note whether the client can provide feedback at any time, or only at signoff

You’ll also need to specify how revisions or changes will be managed. Plus, which ones are included in the quoted price, and which ones would involve an extra charge

Your document should be easy to understand, concise, and complete. You don’t want your clients experiencing any unnecessary or unpleasant surprises

3. Exceed Your Clients’ Expectations by Delivering Ahead of Time with Extra Surprises

Giving a client an unexpected but pleasant surprise or two should never be a problem. Unless it’s a rush job, you generally have the freedom to negotiate a deadline.

Add enough days to your estimate to account for unexpected events or glitches. Then, surprise your client by early delivery of a product that surpasses expectations.

Summing Up

These ideas should help you meet and exceed your clients’ expectations in 2018.

Use Be Theme as your vehicle for delivering impeccably-designed websites – every time.

Put in place a client onboarding process that makes you look like a pro

Make your client’s day by early delivery. Also. don’t forget to tell him or her how much you appreciate the opportunity to be of service.