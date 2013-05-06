Best of Fluent 2012: Maintainable JavaScript
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
|Video Tutorial Details
|Name
|Best of Fluent 2012: Maintainable JavaScript
|Description
|NOTE: To view an HD version go to: http://youtu.be/nZihjH6_QnsrnrnVideo of Nicholas Zakas from his Fluent Conference 2012 PresentationrnrnMaintainable JavaScript tackles the difficult problem of writing code as part of a large team. When you’re writing code that only you will change, there aren’t any issues. As soon as you’re writing code that someone else is going to also be changing, you need to think harder about the decisions you make. Will another developer be able to understand what you did? Did you organize your code in such a way that it’s easy to adapt and extend? Long after you’re gone, will others be able to continue using the same code, or will it need to be rewritten because no one understands it? This session shows the best practices used by teams to ensure their JavaScript is as maintainable as possible.rnrnAbout Nicholas ZakasrnrnNicholas C. Zakas worked at Yahoo! for almost five years, building and defining front-end strategy for some of Yahoo’s largest sites. Nicholas is also the author of several books, including High Performance JavaScript, Professional JavaScript for Web Developers, and Professional Ajax.
|Tags
|Tech
|Target Skill Level
|intermediate
|Author Profile
|OreillyMedia
|Published
|2013-04-26 22:17:25
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns