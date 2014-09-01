fieldset (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Description
The
fieldset is a useful tool for organizing and grouping related items within a form, and has been used for a long time in desktop applications. When it’s combined with the legend (which is contained inside the
fieldset, and is a required element if you use the
fieldset), it has the effect of creating a box around the grouped items and showing a description to the right of each item, as shown below.
It’s also possible to nest fieldsets as a means to subgroup items, as shown here:
Example
This
fieldset element is used to group three related XFN attributes (see the Microformats section regarding XFN):
<form> <fieldset> <legend>Friendship</legend> <input type="radio" name="radFriendship" value="Not_Applicable" id="radFriendNot_Applicable"/> <label for="radFriendNot_Applicable">Not_Applicable</label> <input type="radio" name="radFriendship" value="acquaintance" id="radFriendaquaintence"/> <label for="radFriendaquaintence">acquaintance</label> <input type="radio" name="radFriendship" value="friend" id="radFriendfriend"/> <label for="radFriendfriend">friend</label> </fieldset> ⋮ </form>
Use This For…
The
fieldset attribute is used to logically group data items that share some characteristics. For example, you may wrap a
fieldset around personal details, and another around work details, when capturing information about a visitor in an application form.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns