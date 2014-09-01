fieldset (HTML element)

Description

The fieldset is a useful tool for organizing and grouping related items within a form, and has been used for a long time in desktop applications. When it’s combined with the legend (which is contained inside the fieldset , and is a required element if you use the fieldset ), it has the effect of creating a box around the grouped items and showing a description to the right of each item, as shown below.



It’s also possible to nest fieldsets as a means to subgroup items, as shown here:

Example This fieldset element is used to group three related XFN attributes (see the Microformats section regarding XFN): <form> <fieldset> <legend>Friendship</legend> <input type="radio" name="radFriendship" value="Not_Applicable" id="radFriendNot_Applicable"/> <label for="radFriendNot_Applicable">Not_Applicable</label> <input type="radio" name="radFriendship" value="acquaintance" id="radFriendaquaintence"/> <label for="radFriendaquaintence">acquaintance</label> <input type="radio" name="radFriendship" value="friend" id="radFriendfriend"/> <label for="radFriendfriend">friend</label> </fieldset> ⋮ </form>

Use This For…