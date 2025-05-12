Why is VentsController not working?

Hello,

The compose file and Dockerfile are as follows:

services: portal: build: context: /home/dev/portal dockerfile: Dockerfile container_name: portal entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"] command: ["php-fpm"] environment: APP_ENV: local APP_DEBUG: "true" DB_HOST: db DB_PORT: 3306 DB_DATABASE: laravel DB_USERNAME: root DB_PASSWORD: 123456 USER_ID: ${USER_ID:-1000} GROUP_ID: ${GROUP_ID:-1000} OPCACHE_ENABLE: 1 OPCACHE_MEMORY_CONSUMPTION: 128 OPCACHE_MAX_ACCELERATED_FILES: 10000 OPCACHE_REVALIDATE_FREQ: 60 volumes: - /home/docki/dev/portal:/var/www ports: - "127.0.0.1:9000:9000"

And:

FROM php:8.3-fpm RUN apt update && apt install -y \ build-essential \ libpng-dev \ libjpeg62-turbo-dev \ libfreetype6-dev \ libonig-dev \ libzip-dev \ zip unzip git curl net-tools ncat iputils-ping \ && apt clean && rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/* RUN docker-php-ext-install opcache COPY opcache.ini /usr/local/etc/php/conf.d/opcache.ini RUN docker-php-ext-configure gd --with-freetype --with-jpeg \ && docker-php-ext-install pdo_mysql mbstring zip exif pcntl gd RUN pecl install xdebug && docker-php-ext-enable xdebug RUN curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer ARG USER_ID=999 ARG GROUP_ID=995 RUN groupadd -g ${GROUP_ID} www && \ useradd -u ${USER_ID} -g www -ms /bin/bash www WORKDIR /var/www COPY --chown=www:www entrypoint.sh /usr/local/bin/ RUN chmod +x /usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh ENV APP_ENV=local ENV APP_DEBUG=true ENV XDEBUG_MODE=develop,debug COPY www.conf /usr/local/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf USER www EXPOSE 9000

The entrypoint.sh file is also as follows:

#!/bin/bash # 1. Check and copy files if directory is empty if [ "$(ls -A /var/www)" ]; then echo "Directory is not empty, skipping copy" else echo "Directory is empty, copying files" cp -R /tmp/app/. /var/www/ fi # 2. Composer installation if [ -f "/var/www/composer.json" ]; then cd /var/www echo "Installing composer dependencies..." composer install --no-interaction --optimize-autoloader --no-scripts fi # 3. Generate APP_KEY if missing if [ -z "$(grep 'APP_KEY=base64' /var/www/.env)" ]; then echo "Generating APP_KEY..." cd /var/www php artisan key:generate --force fi # 4. Database migrations and seeding echo "Running database migrations..." php artisan migrate --force # 5. Cache optimization (production only) if [ "$APP_ENV" = "production" ]; then echo "Optimizing Laravel for production..." php artisan config:cache php artisan route:cache php artisan view:cache else echo "Clearing development caches..." php artisan config:clear php artisan route:clear php artisan view:clear fi # 6. Fix permissions echo "Setting permissions..." chown -R www:www /var/www/storage chown -R www:www /var/www/bootstrap/cache chown -R www:www /var/www/vendor chmod -R 775 /var/www/storage chmod -R 775 /var/www/bootstrap/cache chmod -R 775 /var/www/vendor # 7. Link storage if needed if [ ! -L "/var/www/public/storage" ]; then echo "Creating storage link..." php artisan storage:link fi # 8. Run the main command exec "$@"

Some parts of the project are not working because of VentsController and the following command has no output:

# docker exec -it portal php artisan route:list | grep vents

Any idea welcome.

Thank you.