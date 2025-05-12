Why is VentsController not working?

Hello,
The compose file and Dockerfile are as follows:

services:
  portal:
    build:
      context: /home/dev/portal
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    container_name: portal
    entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"]
    command: ["php-fpm"]
    
    environment:
      APP_ENV: local
      APP_DEBUG: "true"
      DB_HOST: db
      DB_PORT: 3306
      DB_DATABASE: laravel
      DB_USERNAME: root
      DB_PASSWORD: 123456
      USER_ID: ${USER_ID:-1000}  
      GROUP_ID: ${GROUP_ID:-1000} 
      OPCACHE_ENABLE: 1
      OPCACHE_MEMORY_CONSUMPTION: 128
      OPCACHE_MAX_ACCELERATED_FILES: 10000
      OPCACHE_REVALIDATE_FREQ: 60
     
    volumes:
      - /home/docki/dev/portal:/var/www
      
    ports:
      - "127.0.0.1:9000:9000"

And:

FROM php:8.3-fpm

RUN apt update && apt install -y \
    build-essential \
    libpng-dev \
    libjpeg62-turbo-dev \
    libfreetype6-dev \
    libonig-dev \
    libzip-dev \
    zip unzip git curl net-tools ncat iputils-ping \
    && apt clean && rm -rf /var/lib/apt/lists/*

RUN docker-php-ext-install opcache
COPY opcache.ini /usr/local/etc/php/conf.d/opcache.ini
RUN docker-php-ext-configure gd --with-freetype --with-jpeg \
    && docker-php-ext-install pdo_mysql mbstring zip exif pcntl gd

RUN pecl install xdebug && docker-php-ext-enable xdebug

RUN curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer

ARG USER_ID=999
ARG GROUP_ID=995
RUN groupadd -g ${GROUP_ID} www && \
    useradd -u ${USER_ID} -g www -ms /bin/bash www

WORKDIR /var/www
COPY --chown=www:www entrypoint.sh /usr/local/bin/
RUN chmod +x /usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh

ENV APP_ENV=local
ENV APP_DEBUG=true
ENV XDEBUG_MODE=develop,debug

COPY www.conf /usr/local/etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf

USER www
EXPOSE 9000

The entrypoint.sh file is also as follows:

#!/bin/bash

# 1. Check and copy files if directory is empty
if [ "$(ls -A /var/www)" ]; then
    echo "Directory is not empty, skipping copy"
else
    echo "Directory is empty, copying files"
    cp -R /tmp/app/. /var/www/
fi

# 2. Composer installation
if [ -f "/var/www/composer.json" ]; then
    cd /var/www
    echo "Installing composer dependencies..."
    composer install --no-interaction --optimize-autoloader --no-scripts
fi

# 3. Generate APP_KEY if missing
if [ -z "$(grep 'APP_KEY=base64' /var/www/.env)" ]; then
    echo "Generating APP_KEY..."
    cd /var/www
    php artisan key:generate --force
fi

# 4. Database migrations and seeding
echo "Running database migrations..."
php artisan migrate --force

# 5. Cache optimization (production only)
if [ "$APP_ENV" = "production" ]; then
    echo "Optimizing Laravel for production..."
    php artisan config:cache
    php artisan route:cache
    php artisan view:cache
else
    echo "Clearing development caches..."
    php artisan config:clear
    php artisan route:clear
    php artisan view:clear
fi

# 6. Fix permissions
echo "Setting permissions..."
chown -R www:www /var/www/storage
chown -R www:www /var/www/bootstrap/cache
chown -R www:www /var/www/vendor
chmod -R 775 /var/www/storage
chmod -R 775 /var/www/bootstrap/cache
chmod -R 775 /var/www/vendor

# 7. Link storage if needed
if [ ! -L "/var/www/public/storage" ]; then
    echo "Creating storage link..."
    php artisan storage:link
fi

# 8. Run the main command
exec "$@"

Some parts of the project are not working because of VentsController and the following command has no output:

# docker exec -it portal php artisan route:list | grep vents

Any idea welcome.

Thank you.