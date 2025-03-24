Docker says "SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused"

Hello,
I have a Laravel project and I want to run it in a container.
The startup.sh file is:

#!/bin/sh
set -e

echo "Waiting for the database to be ready..."
while ! nc -z db 3306; do
  sleep 1
done
echo "Database is ready!"

composer install --no-dev --no-scripts

php artisan package:discover

# Start PHP-FPM
exec php-fpm

The Dockerfile is:

FROM php:fpm-alpine3.20

WORKDIR /var/www/html

RUN apk update && apk add --no-cache \
    libzip-dev \
    zip \
    unzip \
    libpng-dev \
    libjpeg-turbo-dev \
    freetype-dev \
    oniguruma-dev \
    curl \
    git \
    mysql-client \
    autoconf \
    dpkg-dev \
    dpkg \
    file \
    g++ \
    gcc \
    libc-dev \
    make \
    re2c

RUN docker-php-ext-configure gd --with-freetype --with-jpeg \
    && docker-php-ext-install -j$(nproc) gd pdo_mysql zip mbstring

RUN curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer

COPY . .

COPY startup.sh /usr/local/bin/startup.sh

RUN chmod +x /usr/local/bin/startup.sh

RUN chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/storage /var/www/html/bootstrap/cache

EXPOSE 9000

ENTRYPOINT ["startup.sh"]

The docker-compose.yml is:

services:
  app:
    build:
      context: .
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    container_name: laravel_app
    restart: unless-stopped
    volumes:
      - .:/var/www/html
    networks:
      - laravel_network
    depends_on:
      - db
    environment:
      DB_CONNECTION: mysql
      DB_HOST: db
      DB_PORT: 3306
      DB_DATABASE: laravel_db
      DB_USERNAME: laravel_user
      DB_PASSWORD: secret

  db:
    image: mysql:latest
    container_name: laravel_db
    restart: unless-stopped
    environment:
      MYSQL_DATABASE: laravel_db
      MYSQL_USER: laravel_user
      MYSQL_PASSWORD: secret
      MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret
      TZ: UTC  
    volumes:
      - mysql_data:/var/lib/mysql
    networks:
      - laravel_network

    deploy:
      resources:
        limits:
          memory: 1G  # Increase memory limit
          cpus: '1.0'  # Allocate CPU

  phpmyadmin:
    image: phpmyadmin:latest
    container_name: laravel_phpmyadmin
    restart: unless-stopped
    ports:
      - "8081:80"
    environment:
      PMA_HOST: db
      MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret
    depends_on:
      - db
    networks:
      - laravel_network

volumes:
  mysql_data:
    driver: local

networks:
  laravel_network:
    driver: bridge

And the .env file contains the following section:

DB_CONNECTION=mysql
   DB_HOST=db
   DB_PORT=3306
   DB_DATABASE=laravel_db
   DB_USERNAME=laravel_user
   DB_PASSWORD=secret

When I run the containers I get the following error:

Installing dependencies from lock file
Verifying lock file contents can be installed on current platform.
Nothing to install, update or remove
Generating optimized autoload files
55 packages you are using are looking for funding.
Use the `composer fund` command to find out more!
In Connection.php line 825:
  SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused (Connection: mysql, SQL: select *
   from `permissions` where `permissions`.`deleted_at` is null)
In Connector.php line 67:
  SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused
Why?

Thank you.