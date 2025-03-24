Docker says "SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused"

Hello,

I have a Laravel project and I want to run it in a container.

The startup.sh file is:

#!/bin/sh set -e echo "Waiting for the database to be ready..." while ! nc -z db 3306; do sleep 1 done echo "Database is ready!" composer install --no-dev --no-scripts php artisan package:discover # Start PHP-FPM exec php-fpm

The Dockerfile is:

FROM php:fpm-alpine3.20 WORKDIR /var/www/html RUN apk update && apk add --no-cache \ libzip-dev \ zip \ unzip \ libpng-dev \ libjpeg-turbo-dev \ freetype-dev \ oniguruma-dev \ curl \ git \ mysql-client \ autoconf \ dpkg-dev \ dpkg \ file \ g++ \ gcc \ libc-dev \ make \ re2c RUN docker-php-ext-configure gd --with-freetype --with-jpeg \ && docker-php-ext-install -j$(nproc) gd pdo_mysql zip mbstring RUN curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer COPY . . COPY startup.sh /usr/local/bin/startup.sh RUN chmod +x /usr/local/bin/startup.sh RUN chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/storage /var/www/html/bootstrap/cache EXPOSE 9000 ENTRYPOINT ["startup.sh"]

The docker-compose.yml is:

services: app: build: context: . dockerfile: Dockerfile container_name: laravel_app restart: unless-stopped volumes: - .:/var/www/html networks: - laravel_network depends_on: - db environment: DB_CONNECTION: mysql DB_HOST: db DB_PORT: 3306 DB_DATABASE: laravel_db DB_USERNAME: laravel_user DB_PASSWORD: secret db: image: mysql:latest container_name: laravel_db restart: unless-stopped environment: MYSQL_DATABASE: laravel_db MYSQL_USER: laravel_user MYSQL_PASSWORD: secret MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret TZ: UTC volumes: - mysql_data:/var/lib/mysql networks: - laravel_network deploy: resources: limits: memory: 1G # Increase memory limit cpus: '1.0' # Allocate CPU phpmyadmin: image: phpmyadmin:latest container_name: laravel_phpmyadmin restart: unless-stopped ports: - "8081:80" environment: PMA_HOST: db MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret depends_on: - db networks: - laravel_network volumes: mysql_data: driver: local networks: laravel_network: driver: bridge

And the .env file contains the following section:

DB_CONNECTION=mysql DB_HOST=db DB_PORT=3306 DB_DATABASE=laravel_db DB_USERNAME=laravel_user DB_PASSWORD=secret

When I run the containers I get the following error:

Installing dependencies from lock file Verifying lock file contents can be installed on current platform. Nothing to install, update or remove Generating optimized autoload files 55 packages you are using are looking for funding. Use the `composer fund` command to find out more! In Connection.php line 825: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused (Connection: mysql, SQL: select * from `permissions` where `permissions`.`deleted_at` is null) In Connector.php line 67: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused Installing dependencies from lock file Verifying lock file contents can be installed on current platform. Nothing to install, update or remove Generating optimized autoload files 55 packages you are using are looking for funding. Use the `composer fund` command to find out more! In Connection.php line 825: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused (Connection: mysql, SQL: select * from `permissions` where `permissions`.`deleted_at` is null) In Connector.php line 67: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused Installing dependencies from lock file Verifying lock file contents can be installed on current platform. Nothing to install, update or remove Generating optimized autoload files 55 packages you are using are looking for funding. Use the `composer fund` command to find out more! In Connection.php line 825: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused (Connection: mysql, SQL: select * from `permissions` where `permissions`.`deleted_at` is null) In Connector.php line 67: SQLSTATE[HY000] [2002] Connection refused

Why?

Thank you.