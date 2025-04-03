POST net::ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

Hello,

The docker-compose.yml file looks like this:

services: front-end: container_name: front-end build: context: /home/project/front-end dockerfile: Dockerfile ports: - "3000:3000" # Only expose internally, Nginx will handle external access environment: - NODE_ENV=development - REACT_APP_API_URL=http://localhost/api # Or similar, depending on your frontend framework - BUILDKIT_INLINE_CACHE=0 depends_on: - db - backend networks: - app_network # PHP-FPM Service backend: build: context: /home/project/portal dockerfile: Dockerfile container_name: backend restart: unless-stopped environment: APP_ENV: local APP_DEBUG: "true" DB_HOST: db DB_PORT: 3306 DB_DATABASE: laravel_db DB_USERNAME: laravel_user DB_PASSWORD: secret # volumes: # - ./:/var/www depends_on: - db networks: - app_network # Web Server webserver: image: nginx:alpine container_name: webserver restart: unless-stopped ports: - "80:80" - "443:443" volumes: # - ./:/var/www - ./nginx/conf.d:/etc/nginx/conf.d networks: - app_network depends_on: - backend - front-end - db # Database db: image: mariadb:latest container_name: db restart: unless-stopped environment: MARIADB_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret MARIADB_DATABASE: laravel_db MARIADB_USER: laravel_user MARIADB_PASSWORD: secret volumes: - mariadb_data:/var/lib/mysql - ./mysql/my.cnf:/etc/mysql/my.cnf # - ./file.sql:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d/file.sql ports: - "3306:3306" networks: - app_network networks: app_network: driver: bridge volumes: mariadb_data: driver: local

And the Nginx configuration file is as follows:

server { listen 80; server_name _; location / { proxy_pass http://frontend:3000; # Use service name proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; } location /api { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string; fastcgi_pass backend:9000; # Use service name fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param HTTP_HOST $host; } }

I edited the Back-END cors.php file as follows:

'allowed_origins' => ['http://localhost:3000','http://localhost:3001','http://frontend:3000'],

And I edited the callApi.tsx file for Front-END as follows:

baseURL: 'http://Backend:9000/api',

I went to http://SERVER_IP and when I try to log in to the site with my username and password, I see the following error in the browser console :

POST http://backend:9000/api/login net::ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED loginForm.tsx:29

Which part of the configuration did I do wrong?

Thank you.