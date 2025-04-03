POST net::ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

Hello,
The
docker-compose.yml file looks like this:
services:
front-end:
container_name: front-end
build:
context: /home/project/front-end
dockerfile: Dockerfile
ports:
- "3000:3000" # Only expose internally, Nginx will handle external access
environment:
- NODE_ENV=development
- REACT_APP_API_URL=http://localhost/api # Or similar, depending on your frontend framework
- BUILDKIT_INLINE_CACHE=0
depends_on:
- db
- backend
networks:
- app_network
# PHP-FPM Service
backend:
build:
context: /home/project/portal
dockerfile: Dockerfile
container_name: backend
restart: unless-stopped
environment:
APP_ENV: local
APP_DEBUG: "true"
DB_HOST: db
DB_PORT: 3306
DB_DATABASE: laravel_db
DB_USERNAME: laravel_user
DB_PASSWORD: secret
# volumes:
# - ./:/var/www
depends_on:
- db
networks:
- app_network
# Web Server
webserver:
image: nginx:alpine
container_name: webserver
restart: unless-stopped
ports:
- "80:80"
- "443:443"
volumes:
# - ./:/var/www
- ./nginx/conf.d:/etc/nginx/conf.d
networks:
- app_network
depends_on:
- backend
- front-end
- db
# Database
db:
image: mariadb:latest
container_name: db
restart: unless-stopped
environment:
MARIADB_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret
MARIADB_DATABASE: laravel_db
MARIADB_USER: laravel_user
MARIADB_PASSWORD: secret
volumes:
- mariadb_data:/var/lib/mysql
- ./mysql/my.cnf:/etc/mysql/my.cnf
# - ./file.sql:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d/file.sql
ports:
- "3306:3306"
networks:
- app_network
networks:
app_network:
driver: bridge
volumes:
mariadb_data:
driver: local
And the Nginx configuration file is as follows:
server {
listen 80;
server_name _;
location / {
proxy_pass http://frontend:3000; # Use service name
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
}
location /api {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$query_string;
fastcgi_pass backend:9000; # Use service name
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param HTTP_HOST $host;
}
}
I edited the Back-END
cors.php file as follows:
'allowed_origins' => ['http://localhost:3000','http://localhost:3001','http://frontend:3000'],
And I edited the
callApi.tsx file for Front-END as follows:
baseURL: 'http://Backend:9000/api',
I went to
http://SERVER_IP and when I try to log in to the site with my username and password, I see the following error in the browser
console:
POST http://backend:9000/api/login net::ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED loginForm.tsx:29
Which part of the configuration did I do wrong?
Thank you.