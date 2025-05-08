Complex Networking in Docker

Hello,

The compose file is as follows:

portal: container_name: portal restart: unless-stopped build: context: /home/docker/portal dockerfile: Dockerfile entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"] command: ["php-fpm"] networks: app_network: {} host_network: aliases: - portal.host environment: APP_ENV: local DB_HOST: host.docker.internal DB_PORT: 3306 DB_DATABASE: laravel DB_USERNAME: root DB_PASSWORD: 123456 USER_ID: ${USER_ID:-999} GROUP_ID: ${GROUP_ID:-995} volumes: - /home/docker/portal:/var/www extra_hosts: - "host.docker.internal:host-gateway" networks: app_network: driver: bridge host_network: external: true name: host_net

I want the portal container to simultaneously use the internal network to communicate with other containers and the external network to communicate with the host. The MariaDB is running on IP 0.0.0.0 and port 3306 on the host.

I logged into the portal container,

but I can’t see MariaDB on the host:

$ nc 172.20.2.58 -v 3306 Ncat: Version 7.93 ( https://nmap.org/ncat ) Ncat: No route to host.

You may blame me for doing this or find it strange, but I have to do this for a number of reasons.

Thank you.