Why is my website slow with Docker?

Server Config
, , ,
1

Hello,
I have a website with a React frontend and a Laravel backend, using MariaDB as the database:

services:

  # React Frontend
  Frontend:
    container_name: Frontend
    build:
      context: /home/Projects/frontend/
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    environment:
      - NODE_ENV=development
      - CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING="true"
      - WATCHPACK_POLLING="true"
      - NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED=1
      - MAX_OLD_SPACE_SIZE=4096
    volumes:
      - /home/Projects/frontend/:/app
      - /app/node_modules          
    ports:
      - "127.0.0.1:3000:3000"               
    deploy:
      resources:
        limits:
          cpus: '4.0'
          memory: 4G

  # Laravel Backend
  Backend:
    build:
      context: /home/Projects/backend
      dockerfile: Dockerfile
    container_name: Backend
    entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"]
    command: ["php-fpm"]
    network_mode: host
    environment:
      APP_ENV: local
      APP_DEBUG: "true"
      DB_HOST: host.docker.internal
      DB_PORT: 3306
      DB_DATABASE: laravel
      DB_USERNAME: root
      DB_PASSWORD: 123456
      PORTAL_VIEW_URL: http://127.0.0.1:3000
    volumes:
      - /home/Projects/backend:/var/www
    ports:
      - "127.0.0.1:9000:9000"
    extra_hosts:
      - "host.docker.internal:host-gateway"
    deploy:
      resources:
        limits:
          cpus: '4.0'
          memory: 4G

Due to some issues I am connecting to MariaDB on the host.

Nginx is installed on the host and its configuration is as follows:

server {
    listen 80;
    server_name localhost your-public-ip your-domain.com;

    # Frontend React App
    location / {
        proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000;
        proxy_http_version 1.1;
        proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
        proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
        proxy_set_header Host $host;
        proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
        proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
        proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
    }

    # Backend API
    location /api {
        # Remove try_files for API routes
        fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
        fastcgi_index index.php;
        fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public/index.php;
        
        include fastcgi_params;
        fastcgi_param HTTP_HOST $host;
        fastcgi_param X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
        fastcgi_param X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
        
        # Add CORS headers
        add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' 'http://localhost:3000' always;
        add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' 'GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS' always;
        add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' 'X-Requested-With,Content-Type,X-Token-Auth,Authorization' always;
        
        # Handle preflight requests
        if ($request_method = 'OPTIONS') {
            add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' 'http://localhost:3000';
            add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' 'GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS';
            add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' 'X-Requested-With,Content-Type,X-Token-Auth,Authorization';
            add_header 'Access-Control-Max-Age' 1728000;
            add_header 'Content-Type' 'text/plain; charset=utf-8';
            add_header 'Content-Length' 0;
            return 204;
        }
    }
}

My website is slow and clicking on each menu takes a few seconds to go to the next page. What solution do you suggest? Is there something wrong with the Docker configuration?

Thank you.