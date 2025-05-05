Why is my website slow with Docker?

Hello,

I have a website with a React frontend and a Laravel backend, using MariaDB as the database:

services: # React Frontend Frontend: container_name: Frontend build: context: /home/Projects/frontend/ dockerfile: Dockerfile environment: - NODE_ENV=development - CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING="true" - WATCHPACK_POLLING="true" - NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED=1 - MAX_OLD_SPACE_SIZE=4096 volumes: - /home/Projects/frontend/:/app - /app/node_modules ports: - "127.0.0.1:3000:3000" deploy: resources: limits: cpus: '4.0' memory: 4G # Laravel Backend Backend: build: context: /home/Projects/backend dockerfile: Dockerfile container_name: Backend entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"] command: ["php-fpm"] network_mode: host environment: APP_ENV: local APP_DEBUG: "true" DB_HOST: host.docker.internal DB_PORT: 3306 DB_DATABASE: laravel DB_USERNAME: root DB_PASSWORD: 123456 PORTAL_VIEW_URL: http://127.0.0.1:3000 volumes: - /home/Projects/backend:/var/www ports: - "127.0.0.1:9000:9000" extra_hosts: - "host.docker.internal:host-gateway" deploy: resources: limits: cpus: '4.0' memory: 4G

Due to some issues I am connecting to MariaDB on the host.

Nginx is installed on the host and its configuration is as follows:

server { listen 80; server_name localhost your-public-ip your-domain.com; # Frontend React App location / { proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; } # Backend API location /api { # Remove try_files for API routes fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000; fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public/index.php; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param HTTP_HOST $host; fastcgi_param X-Real-IP $remote_addr; fastcgi_param X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; # Add CORS headers add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' 'http://localhost:3000' always; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' 'GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS' always; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' 'X-Requested-With,Content-Type,X-Token-Auth,Authorization' always; # Handle preflight requests if ($request_method = 'OPTIONS') { add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' 'http://localhost:3000'; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' 'GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS'; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' 'X-Requested-With,Content-Type,X-Token-Auth,Authorization'; add_header 'Access-Control-Max-Age' 1728000; add_header 'Content-Type' 'text/plain; charset=utf-8'; add_header 'Content-Length' 0; return 204; } } }

My website is slow and clicking on each menu takes a few seconds to go to the next page. What solution do you suggest? Is there something wrong with the Docker configuration?

Thank you.