Docker and Laravel

Server Config
,
1

Hello,
I have a sql file that is related to a website and contains user information such as username, password, etc. I have some questions:

1- I uploaded this sql file to the database using docker compose as follows:

db:
    image: mariadb:latest
    container_name: db
    restart: unless-stopped
    environment:
      MARIADB_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret
      MARIADB_DATABASE: laravel_db
      MARIADB_USER: laravel_user
      MARIADB_PASSWORD: secret
    volumes:
      - mariadb_data:/var/lib/mysql
      - ./mysql/my.cnf:/etc/mysql/my.cnf
      - ./file.sql:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d/file.sql
    ports:
      - "3306:3306"

I logged into the container and viewed the tables using the SHOW TABLES; command. I deleted the line that imported file.sql and stopped and restarted the container. All the data was deleted:

# mariadb -ularavel_user -psecret laravel_db
Welcome to the MariaDB monitor.  Commands end with ; or \g.
Your MariaDB connection id is 3
Server version: 11.7.2-MariaDB-ubu2404 mariadb.org binary distribution
Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle, MariaDB Corporation Ab and others.
Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement.
MariaDB [laravel_db]> SHOW TABLES;
Empty set (0.001 sec)
MariaDB [laravel_db]>

Why?

2- In the databases.php file for Laravel I saw the following information:

 'mariadb' => [
            'driver' => 'mariadb',
            'url' => env('DB_URL'),
            'host' => env('DB_HOST', '127.0.0.1'),
            'port' => env('DB_PORT', '3306'),
            'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel'),
            'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'),
            'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''),
            'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''),
            'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8mb4'),
            'collation' => env('DB_COLLATION', 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci'),
            'prefix' => '',
            'prefix_indexes' => true,
            'strict' => true,
            'engine' => null,
            'options' => extension_loaded('pdo_mysql') ? array_filter([
                PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA => env('MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA'),
            ]) : [],
        ],

As you can see, the database name is laravel. Do I also need to change laravel_db to laravel in the compose file?

3- Suppose I have 10 Laravel projects with different databases. If I use the mariadb:latest image in the compose file of each of these projects, will there be any conflict? Does each project have its own image?

Thank you.