Docker and Laravel

Hello,

I have a sql file that is related to a website and contains user information such as username, password, etc. I have some questions:

1- I uploaded this sql file to the database using docker compose as follows:

db: image: mariadb:latest container_name: db restart: unless-stopped environment: MARIADB_ROOT_PASSWORD: rootsecret MARIADB_DATABASE: laravel_db MARIADB_USER: laravel_user MARIADB_PASSWORD: secret volumes: - mariadb_data:/var/lib/mysql - ./mysql/my.cnf:/etc/mysql/my.cnf - ./file.sql:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d/file.sql ports: - "3306:3306"

I logged into the container and viewed the tables using the SHOW TABLES; command. I deleted the line that imported file.sql and stopped and restarted the container. All the data was deleted:

# mariadb -ularavel_user -psecret laravel_db Welcome to the MariaDB monitor. Commands end with ; or \g. Your MariaDB connection id is 3 Server version: 11.7.2-MariaDB-ubu2404 mariadb.org binary distribution Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle, MariaDB Corporation Ab and others. Type 'help;' or '\h' for help. Type '\c' to clear the current input statement. MariaDB [laravel_db]> SHOW TABLES; Empty set (0.001 sec) MariaDB [laravel_db]>

Why?

2- In the databases.php file for Laravel I saw the following information:

'mariadb' => [ 'driver' => 'mariadb', 'url' => env('DB_URL'), 'host' => env('DB_HOST', '127.0.0.1'), 'port' => env('DB_PORT', '3306'), 'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel'), 'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'), 'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''), 'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''), 'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8mb4'), 'collation' => env('DB_COLLATION', 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci'), 'prefix' => '', 'prefix_indexes' => true, 'strict' => true, 'engine' => null, 'options' => extension_loaded('pdo_mysql') ? array_filter([ PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA => env('MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA'), ]) : [], ],

As you can see, the database name is laravel . Do I also need to change laravel_db to laravel in the compose file?

3- Suppose I have 10 Laravel projects with different databases. If I use the mariadb:latest image in the compose file of each of these projects, will there be any conflict? Does each project have its own image?

Thank you.