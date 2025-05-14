Nginx for two Frontends and one identical Backend

Hello,

I have two frontends (React) running on ports 3000 and 3001 and a backend (Laravel) running on port 9000 . The first frontend runs on the address http://172.20.2.58 and the second frontend runs on the address http://172.20.2.58/app2 .

In the frontend first, the callApi.js file looks like this:

const callApi = () => { const axiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL: '/api', withCredentials: true, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, });

And in the second frontend, the callApi.js and next.config.js files are as follows:

const callApi = () => { const axiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL: `/api/branch`, withCredentials: true, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, });

And:

module.exports = { basePath: '/app2', assetPrefix: '/app2/', async rewrites() { return [ { source: '/app2/_next/:path*', destination: '/_next/:path*' } ] } }

I disabled the first frontend container and I want to test only the second frontend with the backend. The Nginx configuration is:

server { listen 80; server_name localhost 172.20.2.58; # Static files location ~ ^/app2/_next/static { proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3001; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; expires 1y; add_header Cache-Control "public, immutable, max-age=31536000"; } # Next.js Image Optimization location ~ ^/app2/_next/image { proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3001; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; } # Frontend routes location /app2 { rewrite ^/app2/?(.*)$ /$1 break; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3001; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Prefix /app2; proxy_buffering off; proxy_request_buffering off; } # Redirect root to /app2 while portal is down location = / { return 302 /app2; } # ======================== # API Endpoints (PHP-FPM) # ======================== # Main API location /api { fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000; fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public/index.php; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_cache PHP_CACHE; fastcgi_cache_valid 200 301 302 10m; fastcgi_cache_methods GET HEAD; fastcgi_cache_key "$scheme$request_method$host$request_uri"; fastcgi_cache_min_uses 1; add_header X-Cache-Status $upstream_cache_status; fastcgi_param HTTP_HOST $host; fastcgi_param X-Real-IP $remote_addr; fastcgi_param X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' 'http://172.20.2.58 http://172.20.2.58/app2' always; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' 'GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS' always; add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' 'X-Requested-With,Content-Type,Authorization' always; if ($request_method = 'OPTIONS') { add_header 'Access-Control-Max-Age' 1728000; add_header 'Content-Type' 'text/plain; charset=utf-8'; add_header 'Content-Length' 0; return 204; } } # Branch-specific API location /api/branch { fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000; include fastcgi_params; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public/index.php; # Inherits all API settings from above } # ======================== # Error Handling # ======================== error_page 502 /maintenance.html; location = /maintenance.html { root /var/www/html; internal; } }

When I use the command curl -v http://172.20.2.58/app2 I get the following error:

The page you requested was not found!

What is wrong?

Thank you.