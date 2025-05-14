Nginx for two Frontends and one identical Backend

Hello,
I have two frontends (React) running on ports
3000 and
3001 and a backend (Laravel) running on port
9000. The first frontend runs on the address
http://172.20.2.58 and the second frontend runs on the address
http://172.20.2.58/app2.
In the frontend first, the
callApi.js file looks like this:
const callApi = () => {
const axiosInstance = axios.create({
baseURL: '/api',
withCredentials: true,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
});
And in the second frontend, the
callApi.js and
next.config.js files are as follows:
const callApi = () => {
const axiosInstance = axios.create({
baseURL: `/api/branch`,
withCredentials: true,
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
});
And:
module.exports = {
basePath: '/app2',
assetPrefix: '/app2/',
async rewrites() {
return [
{
source: '/app2/_next/:path*',
destination: '/_next/:path*'
}
]
}
}
I disabled the first frontend container and I want to test only the second frontend with the backend. The Nginx configuration is:
server {
listen 80;
server_name localhost 172.20.2.58;
# Static files
location ~ ^/app2/_next/static {
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3001;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
expires 1y;
add_header Cache-Control "public, immutable, max-age=31536000";
}
# Next.js Image Optimization
location ~ ^/app2/_next/image {
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3001;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
}
# Frontend routes
location /app2 {
rewrite ^/app2/?(.*)$ /$1 break;
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3001;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Prefix /app2;
proxy_buffering off;
proxy_request_buffering off;
}
# Redirect root to /app2 while portal is down
location = / {
return 302 /app2;
}
# ========================
# API Endpoints (PHP-FPM)
# ========================
# Main API
location /api {
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public/index.php;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_cache PHP_CACHE;
fastcgi_cache_valid 200 301 302 10m;
fastcgi_cache_methods GET HEAD;
fastcgi_cache_key "$scheme$request_method$host$request_uri";
fastcgi_cache_min_uses 1;
add_header X-Cache-Status $upstream_cache_status;
fastcgi_param HTTP_HOST $host;
fastcgi_param X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
fastcgi_param X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' 'http://172.20.2.58 http://172.20.2.58/app2' always;
add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' 'GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS' always;
add_header 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' 'X-Requested-With,Content-Type,Authorization' always;
if ($request_method = 'OPTIONS') {
add_header 'Access-Control-Max-Age' 1728000;
add_header 'Content-Type' 'text/plain; charset=utf-8';
add_header 'Content-Length' 0;
return 204;
}
}
# Branch-specific API
location /api/branch {
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
include fastcgi_params;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /var/www/public/index.php;
# Inherits all API settings from above
}
# ========================
# Error Handling
# ========================
error_page 502 /maintenance.html;
location = /maintenance.html {
root /var/www/html;
internal;
}
}
When I use the command
curl -v http://172.20.2.58/app2 I get the following error:
The page you requested was not found!
What is wrong?
Thank you.