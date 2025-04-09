Connecting the container to MariaDB on the host

Hello,
I have a Laravel project that connects to a MariaDB database. I don’t want to use a MariaDB container. I have installed MariaDB on the host and added the following line to the
/etc/mysql/mariadb.conf.d/50-server.cnf file:
bind-address = 0.0.0.0
MariaDB is running on the host:
# netstat -tulnp | grep 3306
tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:3306 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 3172972/mariadbd
I edited the
.env file as follows:
DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=laravel_db
DB_USERNAME=root
DB_PASSWORD=123456
I also changed the
database.php file of the Laravel project as follows:
'mariadb' => [
'driver' => 'mariadb',
'url' => env('DB_URL'),
'host' => env('DB_HOST', '127.0.0.1'),
'port' => env('DB_PORT', '3306'),
'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel_db'),
'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'),
'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''),
'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''),
'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8mb4'),
'collation' => env('DB_COLLATION', 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci'),
'prefix' => '',
'prefix_indexes' => true,
'strict' => true,
'engine' => null,
'options' => extension_loaded('pdo_mysql') ? array_filter([
PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA => env('MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA'),
]) : [],
],
The compose file looks like this:
services:
frontend:
container_name: frontend
build:
context: /home/dev/frontend
dockerfile: Dockerfile
environment:
- NODE_ENV=development
- CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING=true
- WATCHPACK_POLLING=true
volumes:
- /home/dev/frontend:/app
- /app/node_modules
ports:
- "127.0.0.1:3000:3000"
networks:
- app_network
deploy:
resources:
limits:
cpus: '1.0'
memory: 512M
# Laravel Backend
backend:
build:
context: /home/dev/portal
dockerfile: Dockerfile
container_name: backend
entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"]
command: ["php-fpm"]
environment:
APP_ENV: local
APP_DEBUG: "true"
DB_HOST: host.docker.internal
DB_PORT: 3306
DB_DATABASE: laravel_db
DB_USERNAME: root
DB_PASSWORD: 123456
XDEBUG_CONFIG: "client_host=host.docker.internal client_port=9003"
volumes:
- /home/dev/portal:/var/www
networks:
- app_network
ports:
- "9000:9000"
extra_hosts:
- "host.docker.internal:host-gateway"
networks:
app_network:
driver: bridge
After these settings, I ran the containers and connected to the backend container:
# docker exec -u root -it backend bash
#
# nc HOST_IP -v 80
Ncat: Version 7.93 ( https://nmap.org/ncat )
Ncat: Connected to 172.20.2.58:80.
#
# nc HOST_IP -v 3306
Ncat: Version 7.93 ( https://nmap.org/ncat )
Ncat: No route to host.
As you can see, from inside the container I can connect to port 80 which is for Nginx, but I can’t connect to MariaDB.
Which part of the settings is wrong?
Thank you.