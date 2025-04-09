Connecting the container to MariaDB on the host

Hello,

I have a Laravel project that connects to a MariaDB database. I don’t want to use a MariaDB container. I have installed MariaDB on the host and added the following line to the /etc/mysql/mariadb.conf.d/50-server.cnf file:

bind-address = 0.0.0.0

MariaDB is running on the host:

# netstat -tulnp | grep 3306 tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:3306 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 3172972/mariadbd

I edited the .env file as follows:

DB_CONNECTION=mysql DB_HOST=127.0.0.1 DB_PORT=3306 DB_DATABASE=laravel_db DB_USERNAME=root DB_PASSWORD=123456

I also changed the database.php file of the Laravel project as follows:

'mariadb' => [ 'driver' => 'mariadb', 'url' => env('DB_URL'), 'host' => env('DB_HOST', '127.0.0.1'), 'port' => env('DB_PORT', '3306'), 'database' => env('DB_DATABASE', 'laravel_db'), 'username' => env('DB_USERNAME', 'root'), 'password' => env('DB_PASSWORD', ''), 'unix_socket' => env('DB_SOCKET', ''), 'charset' => env('DB_CHARSET', 'utf8mb4'), 'collation' => env('DB_COLLATION', 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci'), 'prefix' => '', 'prefix_indexes' => true, 'strict' => true, 'engine' => null, 'options' => extension_loaded('pdo_mysql') ? array_filter([ PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA => env('MYSQL_ATTR_SSL_CA'), ]) : [], ],

The compose file looks like this:

services: frontend: container_name: frontend build: context: /home/dev/frontend dockerfile: Dockerfile environment: - NODE_ENV=development - CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING=true - WATCHPACK_POLLING=true volumes: - /home/dev/frontend:/app - /app/node_modules ports: - "127.0.0.1:3000:3000" networks: - app_network deploy: resources: limits: cpus: '1.0' memory: 512M # Laravel Backend backend: build: context: /home/dev/portal dockerfile: Dockerfile container_name: backend entrypoint: ["/usr/local/bin/entrypoint.sh"] command: ["php-fpm"] environment: APP_ENV: local APP_DEBUG: "true" DB_HOST: host.docker.internal DB_PORT: 3306 DB_DATABASE: laravel_db DB_USERNAME: root DB_PASSWORD: 123456 XDEBUG_CONFIG: "client_host=host.docker.internal client_port=9003" volumes: - /home/dev/portal:/var/www networks: - app_network ports: - "9000:9000" extra_hosts: - "host.docker.internal:host-gateway" networks: app_network: driver: bridge

After these settings, I ran the containers and connected to the backend container:

# docker exec -u root -it backend bash # # nc HOST_IP -v 80 Ncat: Version 7.93 ( https://nmap.org/ncat ) Ncat: Connected to 172.20.2.58:80. # # nc HOST_IP -v 3306 Ncat: Version 7.93 ( https://nmap.org/ncat ) Ncat: No route to host.

As you can see, from inside the container I can connect to port 80 which is for Nginx, but I can’t connect to MariaDB.

Which part of the settings is wrong?

Thank you.