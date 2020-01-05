Waiting for available socket… and other video related issues

I’ve been doing testing for the last 20 minutes. There definitely seems to be an issue with Firefox. But sadly, after viewing maybe 100 videos, in Chrome I see a message in the status bar: “Waiting for available socket…”

It seems to me that there are processes associated with viewing all of these videos that are not getting turned off/stopped/quit. (In programming, I guess this would be called a “memory leak”?)

When I look in Activity Monitor on my Mac, I see…

Firefox: 49 threads

Chrome: 35 threads

Google Chrome Helper: 84 threads

Any ideas what the problem is?