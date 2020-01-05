Shut off video and close window

To reset a video element so that it returns back to the start, after pausing it you can add a copy of the video, then remove the initial one that was paused.

The copy of the video will then load it self from the start when someone goes back to it.

Before doing that, I’ll move the pause video code to a separate function, because I’ll be adding a few things to it.

Here, the commented-out lines show an old line of code before it gets updated. The commented-out lines are not needed in your code at all, and only help to demonstrate what was there before it got replaced.

function stopVideo(video) { video.pause(); } function stopVideoHandler(evt) { var closeLink = evt.target; var video = closeLink.parentNode.querySelector("video"); // video.pause(); stopVideo(video); }

We can now update the stopVideo function so that it adds another video element, and removes the old one.

There is no delete command for HTML elements, but from its parent we can add or remove.

function stopVideo(video) { var newVideo = video.cloneNode(true); video.pause(); video.parentNode.insertBefore(newVideo, video); video.parentNode.removeChild(video); }

And now the video isn’t paused where it stopped when someone goes back to it. Instead, it starts from the beginning again.