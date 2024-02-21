Validation error

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fforallthetime.com%2FBI_NEW%2Findex.html
i successfuly removed the entire code at that line
gone
please see error 4
Fatal Error : Cannot recover after last error. Any further errors will be ignored.
what does that mean?
how best i fix it?
again, the vaidator error has been removed
please help me here
Gandalf
February 21, 2024, 7:58pm
2
OBXjuggler:
how best i fix it?
By fixing the previous errors.
Stray start tag head.
I think the validator is seeing a previous cached version of your code. If you add something like “?b=1” on the end of your url (ie, make it
https://forallthetime.com/BI_NEW/index.html?b=1) then the validator will grab your newest update and show you the current errors, not those. Though I don’t remember ever needing to do this before.
PaulOB
February 22, 2024, 4:15pm
4
Where’s the closing div to the ones with a class of no-shadow ?
1. ` <li>` `↩`
2. ` <h2>Amenities</h2>` `↩`
3. ` <div class="no-shadow">` `↩`
4. ` <p><a href="#">Beach Equipment Rentals</a></p>` `↩`
5. ` <p><a href="#">Community Pool</a></p>` `↩`
6. ` <p><a href="#">Playground</a></p>` `↩`
7. ` <p><a href="#">Tennis</a></p>` `↩`
8. ` </li>` `↩`
9. ` <li>` `↩`
10. ` <h2>Available Rentals</h2>` `↩`
11. ` <div class="no-shadow">` `↩`
12. ` <p><a href="#">Vacation Homes for Rent</a>` `↩`
13. ` <p> <span style="text-shadow: 2px 2px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, .9);">` `↩`
14. `` `↩`
15. `` `↩`
16. `` `↩`
17. ` Many of the Buck Island homeowners make their` `↩`
18. ` properties available` `↩`
19. ` for rent. Click above for a map of the community and links to rental homes.</p>` `↩`
20. ` </li>` `↩`
21. `` `↩`