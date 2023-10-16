Validation folow up

yes i have made this post before, but it has been closed… cannot make a post there
i made a site before i knew validations
the site has been up for quite a while, no signifcant problems
when i validated i got a bunch of errors
i am overwhelmed with so many errors…
i can handle the PDF errors
i am not asking for the proper code, wont do that to you
** lets say i leave it as it is now… seems fully functional (1 minor issue that corrects itself)
what if i leave it not validated?
does anything bad happen?
** if it works, need i worry?
seriously, thank you!