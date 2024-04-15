Is this a problem with Nginx or Node.js?

Server Config
1

Hello,
The Dockerfile is as follows:

FROM node:latest as build-stage
RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package*.json /usr/src/app/package.json
RUN npm install
RUN npm update
COPY . /usr/src/app
EXPOSE 3000

#production stage
FROM nginx:latest as production-stage
COPY --from=build-stage /usr/src/app /usr/share/nginx/html
COPY ./default.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
EXPOSE 80
CMD nginx -g 'daemon off;'

The docker-compose.yml file is as follows:

services:
    nginx:
      container_name: Nginx
      build:
        context: .
        dockerfile: Dockerfile
      restart: always
      ports:
        - '80:80'
      volumes:
        - ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
        - ./.:/usr/share/nginx/html
      depends_on:
        - nodejs
      links:
        - nodejs

    nodejs:
      container_name: NodeJS
      build:
       context: .
       dockerfile: Dockerfile
      volumes:
       - ./.:/usr/src/app
      ports:
        - 3000

The default.conf file is as follows:

upstream nodejs {
    server nodejs:3000;
}

server {
   listen 80;
   server_name default_server;
   error_log  /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log;
   access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log;
   charset utf-8;


    root /usr/share/nginx/html;
    index index.html index.php index.js;
location ~ \.js$ {
    proxy_pass http://nodejs;
    proxy_http_version 1.1;
    proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
    proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
    proxy_set_header Host $host;
    proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
  }

    location / {
     autoindex on;
     try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html =404;
    }
}

I want to run the app.js file and it exists on both containers:

# cd /usr/share/nginx/html
# ls
CONTRIBUTING.md  LICENSE    app.js  cfiles		jenkinsfile	   package.json  routes  views
Dockerfile	 README.md  bin     docker-compose.yml	package-lock.json  public	 test
#
# cd /usr/src/app
# ls
CONTRIBUTING.md  LICENSE    app.js  cfiles		jenkinsfile	   package.json  routes  views
Dockerfile	 README.md  bin     docker-compose.yml	package-lock.json  public	 test

But:

# curl localhost/app.js
<html>
<head><title>502 Bad Gateway</title></head>
<body>
<center><h1>502 Bad Gateway</h1></center>
<hr><center>nginx/1.25.4</center>
</body>
</html>

What is wrong?

Cheers.