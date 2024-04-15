Is this a problem with Nginx or Node.js?

Hello,
The
Dockerfile is as follows:
FROM node:latest as build-stage
RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package*.json /usr/src/app/package.json
RUN npm install
RUN npm update
COPY . /usr/src/app
EXPOSE 3000
#production stage
FROM nginx:latest as production-stage
COPY --from=build-stage /usr/src/app /usr/share/nginx/html
COPY ./default.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
EXPOSE 80
CMD nginx -g 'daemon off;'
The
docker-compose.yml file is as follows:
services:
nginx:
container_name: Nginx
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile
restart: always
ports:
- '80:80'
volumes:
- ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
- ./.:/usr/share/nginx/html
depends_on:
- nodejs
links:
- nodejs
nodejs:
container_name: NodeJS
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile
volumes:
- ./.:/usr/src/app
ports:
- 3000
The
default.conf file is as follows:
upstream nodejs {
server nodejs:3000;
}
server {
listen 80;
server_name default_server;
error_log /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log;
access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log;
charset utf-8;
root /usr/share/nginx/html;
index index.html index.php index.js;
location ~ \.js$ {
proxy_pass http://nodejs;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
}
location / {
autoindex on;
try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html =404;
}
}
I want to run the
app.js file and it exists on both containers:
# cd /usr/share/nginx/html
# ls
CONTRIBUTING.md LICENSE app.js cfiles jenkinsfile package.json routes views
Dockerfile README.md bin docker-compose.yml package-lock.json public test
#
# cd /usr/src/app
# ls
CONTRIBUTING.md LICENSE app.js cfiles jenkinsfile package.json routes views
Dockerfile README.md bin docker-compose.yml package-lock.json public test
But:
# curl localhost/app.js
<html>
<head><title>502 Bad Gateway</title></head>
<body>
<center><h1>502 Bad Gateway</h1></center>
<hr><center>nginx/1.25.4</center>
</body>
</html>
What is wrong?
Cheers.