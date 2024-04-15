Is this a problem with Nginx or Node.js?

Hello,

The Dockerfile is as follows:

FROM node:latest as build-stage RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app WORKDIR /usr/src/app COPY package*.json /usr/src/app/package.json RUN npm install RUN npm update COPY . /usr/src/app EXPOSE 3000 #production stage FROM nginx:latest as production-stage COPY --from=build-stage /usr/src/app /usr/share/nginx/html COPY ./default.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf EXPOSE 80 CMD nginx -g 'daemon off;'

The docker-compose.yml file is as follows:

services: nginx: container_name: Nginx build: context: . dockerfile: Dockerfile restart: always ports: - '80:80' volumes: - ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf - ./.:/usr/share/nginx/html depends_on: - nodejs links: - nodejs nodejs: container_name: NodeJS build: context: . dockerfile: Dockerfile volumes: - ./.:/usr/src/app ports: - 3000

The default.conf file is as follows:

upstream nodejs { server nodejs:3000; } server { listen 80; server_name default_server; error_log /var/log/nginx/error.system-default.log; access_log /var/log/nginx/access.system-default.log; charset utf-8; root /usr/share/nginx/html; index index.html index.php index.js; location ~ \.js$ { proxy_pass http://nodejs; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; } location / { autoindex on; try_files $uri $uri/ $uri.html =404; } }

I want to run the app.js file and it exists on both containers:

# cd /usr/share/nginx/html # ls CONTRIBUTING.md LICENSE app.js cfiles jenkinsfile package.json routes views Dockerfile README.md bin docker-compose.yml package-lock.json public test # # cd /usr/src/app # ls CONTRIBUTING.md LICENSE app.js cfiles jenkinsfile package.json routes views Dockerfile README.md bin docker-compose.yml package-lock.json public test

But:

# curl localhost/app.js <html> <head><title>502 Bad Gateway</title></head> <body> <center><h1>502 Bad Gateway</h1></center> <hr><center>nginx/1.25.4</center> </body> </html>

What is wrong?

Cheers.