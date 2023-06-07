NextJS: Slug-based routing: 404

I’m working on my first “learning” NextJS project. I’ve cloned the Directus starter project from github to a digital ocean droplet. This project uses NodeJS 13’s app routing.

This is a vanilla Ubuntu droplet with only nodejs, npm, and Directus installed.

It seems to compile fine, but none of the slug-based routing works. In the Directus CMS, I made the “slug” key in the database for each Post (as instructed by the guide), however I get a 404 when I go to ipaddress:3000/blog/the-slug. I can, however, successfully load ipaddress:3000/blog.

I don’t currently have a nginx, or any other proxy set up. Could that be the issue?

What am I likely doing wrong?