What's the point of getStaticPaths in next.js (in my working example)?

I’m new at next.js, I don’t understand the logic behind getStaticPaths .

I’m creating an e-commerce website and I’m working on categories/[slug].js , I have the following code:

export default function Home({ products, slug }) { ... } export async function getStaticPaths() { return { paths: [{ params: { slug: "1" } }], fallback: true, }; } export async function getStaticProps(context) { const products_res = await fetch( `${API_URL}/categories/${context.params.slug}` ); const products = await products_res.json(); return { props: { products, slug: context.params.slug }, }; }

According to the documents Then Next.js will statically generate categories/1 . My question is what’s the point? I have a bad habit that I read the documentation as the last resort. I saw the solution in many tutorials but I couldn’t wrap my head around it.

Say I have 100 categories. Would/should I hardcode 100 slugs in there? If not, what’s the point in specifying one.

(Maybe no one has 100 categories but definitely a lot of products)

EDIT: Is this only if I want to generate a static site, otherwise I’d develop this as if it was a react app (using context or redux)?