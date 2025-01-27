Routing in nextjs

Hello,
I’ve been looking for days how to make a link.
I have integrated a footer and so I have several links that I would like to redirect to my current page.
I manage to make a link for my contact page because it is in /contact/page.tsx
like this:
<Link href="/contact">
<span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Nous contacter</span>
</Link>
on the other hand for another of my links it doesn’t work even though I did exactly the same thing I created a directory /conditions/page.tsx
and here is my footer the link that doesn’t work
<Link href="/conditions">
<span className="cursor-pointer hover:underline">Conditions générales</span>
</Link>
it’s exactly the same thing though.
Can you help me?