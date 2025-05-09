Unhandled Runtime Error ChunkLoadError

Hello,
The Dockerfile is:
FROM node:23-alpine
# Install latest npm
RUN npm install -g npm@latest
# Create app directory and set proper permissions
RUN mkdir -p /app && chown -R node:node /app
WORKDIR /app
# Copy package files and install dependencies
COPY --chown=node:node package*.json ./
RUN npm install --legacy-peer-deps
# Copy app files
COPY --chown=node:node . .
# Ensure the .next directory exists and has proper permissions
RUN mkdir -p .next && chown -R node:node .next
USER node
ENV NODE_ENV=development
ENV CHOKIDAR_USEPOLLING=true
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["npm", "run", "dev"]
Every time I open a page, the following error appears and I have to refresh the page:
Where is the misconfiguration?
Thank you.