Problem with NodeJS module

Hi,
Thanks again.
I created two
Dockerfiles as follows:
FROM node:latest
RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY ./package.json /usr/src/app/package.json
RUN npm install
RUN npm update
COPY . /usr/src/app
EXPOSE 3000
And:
FROM nginx:latest
COPY . /usr/share/nginx/html
COPY ./cfiles/default.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
EXPOSE 80
CMD nginx -g 'daemon off;'
The
package.json file is as follows:
{
"name": "demo",
"version": "0.0.0",
"private": true,
"scripts": {
"start": "node ./bin/www",
"test": "mocha --exit"
},
"dependencies": {
"cookie-parser": "^1.4.5",
"debug": "^4.3.1",
"express": "^4.17.1",
"http-errors": "^1.8.0",
"morgan": "^1.10.0",
"pug": "^3.0.2"
},
"devDependencies": {
"mocha": "^9.0.0",
"supertest": "^6.1.3"
}
}
The
Node.js container does not run and shows the following error:
> demo@0.0.0 start
> node ./bin/www
node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1145
throw err;
^
Error: Cannot find module 'http-errors'
Require stack:
- /usr/src/app/app.js
- /usr/src/app/bin/www
at Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1142:15)
at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:983:27)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1230:19)
at require (node:internal/modules/helpers:179:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (/usr/src/app/app.js:1:19)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1368:14)
at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1426:10)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1205:32)
at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1021:12)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1230:19) {
code: 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND',
requireStack: [ '/usr/src/app/app.js', '/usr/src/app/bin/www' ]
}
Node.js v21.7.3
I added the following line to the
Dockerfile:
RUN npm ls http-errors
The result is:
#11 [nodejs 7/8] RUN npm ls http-errors
#11 1.440 demo@0.0.0 /usr/src/app
#11 1.440 +-- express@4.19.2
#11 1.440 | +-- body-parser@1.20.2
#11 1.440 | | +-- http-errors@2.0.0
#11 1.440 | | `-- raw-body@2.5.2
#11 1.440 | | `-- http-errors@2.0.0
#11 1.440 | +-- http-errors@2.0.0
#11 1.440 | `-- send@0.18.0
#11 1.440 | `-- http-errors@2.0.0
#11 1.440 `-- http-errors@1.8.1
What is wrong?