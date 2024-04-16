Problem with NodeJS module

Hi,

Thanks again.

I created two Dockerfile s as follows:

FROM node:latest RUN mkdir -p /usr/src/app WORKDIR /usr/src/app COPY ./package.json /usr/src/app/package.json RUN npm install RUN npm update COPY . /usr/src/app EXPOSE 3000

And:

FROM nginx:latest COPY . /usr/share/nginx/html COPY ./cfiles/default.conf /etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf EXPOSE 80 CMD nginx -g 'daemon off;'

The package.json file is as follows:

{ "name": "demo", "version": "0.0.0", "private": true, "scripts": { "start": "node ./bin/www", "test": "mocha --exit" }, "dependencies": { "cookie-parser": "^1.4.5", "debug": "^4.3.1", "express": "^4.17.1", "http-errors": "^1.8.0", "morgan": "^1.10.0", "pug": "^3.0.2" }, "devDependencies": { "mocha": "^9.0.0", "supertest": "^6.1.3" } }

The Node.js container does not run and shows the following error:

> demo@0.0.0 start > node ./bin/www node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1145 throw err; ^ Error: Cannot find module 'http-errors' Require stack: - /usr/src/app/app.js - /usr/src/app/bin/www at Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1142:15) at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:983:27) at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1230:19) at require (node:internal/modules/helpers:179:18) at Object.<anonymous> (/usr/src/app/app.js:1:19) at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1368:14) at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1426:10) at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1205:32) at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1021:12) at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1230:19) { code: 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND', requireStack: [ '/usr/src/app/app.js', '/usr/src/app/bin/www' ] } Node.js v21.7.3

I added the following line to the Dockerfile :

RUN npm ls http-errors

The result is:

#11 [nodejs 7/8] RUN npm ls http-errors #11 1.440 demo@0.0.0 /usr/src/app #11 1.440 +-- express@4.19.2 #11 1.440 | +-- body-parser@1.20.2 #11 1.440 | | +-- http-errors@2.0.0 #11 1.440 | | `-- raw-body@2.5.2 #11 1.440 | | `-- http-errors@2.0.0 #11 1.440 | +-- http-errors@2.0.0 #11 1.440 | `-- send@0.18.0 #11 1.440 | `-- http-errors@2.0.0 #11 1.440 `-- http-errors@1.8.1

What is wrong?