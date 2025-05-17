How do I configure configuration files for multiple applications?

Hello,
I have two nextjs applications and I want to run them on the same IP address. The first application on http://IP and the second application on http://IP/branch. The Next.config.js and callApi.js files for both applications are as follows:

/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */
const nextConfig = {
    reactStrictMode: true,
    swcMinify: true,
    eslint: {
        ignoreDuringBuilds: true,
    },
};

module.exports = nextConfig;

And:

const callApi = () => {
    const axiosInstance = axios.create({
        baseURL: '/api',
        withCredentials: true,
        headers: {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
        },
    });

And:

// next.config.js
module.exports = {
  basePath: '/branch',
  assetPrefix: '/branch',
  async rewrites() {
    return [
      {
        source: '/branch/_next/:path*',
        destination: '/_next/:path*'
      },
      {
        source: '/branch',
        destination: '/branch'
      }
    ]
  }
}

And:

const callApi = () => {
    const axiosInstance = axios.create({
        baseURL: `/api/branch`,
        withCredentials: true,
        headers: {
            'Content-Type': 'application/json',
        },
    });

Is everything OK?

Thank you.