How do I configure configuration files for multiple applications?

Hello,

I have two nextjs applications and I want to run them on the same IP address. The first application on http://IP and the second application on http://IP/branch . The Next.config.js and callApi.js files for both applications are as follows:

/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */ const nextConfig = { reactStrictMode: true, swcMinify: true, eslint: { ignoreDuringBuilds: true, }, }; module.exports = nextConfig;

And:

const callApi = () => { const axiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL: '/api', withCredentials: true, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, });

And:

// next.config.js module.exports = { basePath: '/branch', assetPrefix: '/branch', async rewrites() { return [ { source: '/branch/_next/:path*', destination: '/_next/:path*' }, { source: '/branch', destination: '/branch' } ] } }

And:

const callApi = () => { const axiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL: `/api/branch`, withCredentials: true, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, });

Is everything OK?

Thank you.