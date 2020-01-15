From a business perspective why would I use your service as opposed to just leaving my stuff in a hotel room?
New Website Feedback needed
The menu looks too big and does not go with the search section. Also, the logo is too big in the page.
Don’t think the idea of replacing your top menu with a search bar makes sense entirely;your registration link is then gone, and can’t be found elsewhere on the page.
Phraseology: “How it works?” isn’t proper English, which makes your site feel unprofessional.
Our Cities page should be responsive to screen width, it feels small and cramped.
Your accordion breaks if someone clicks outside of it after opening a section.
Don’t try and be trendy with slang if you cant pull it off. ( “You know we got your back(g) .”). It just looks cringey and unprofessional.
Hi, it has well-thought content. Must continuously have updates:)
Why do I need your service? Your business proposition isn’t entirely clear. Are you a storage unit? Am I leaving my bag with a human or can I lock it up? If so, who has the key?
Where are you located? Airports? Malls? Parks?
Too much red on your website. (Red is often used for warnings so use it sparingly.)
Need to get to the point of why I should care about your business quicker. I had to scroll and am still not sure what purpose you serve.
Good luck!
I like the idea. It’s bad that the list of cities does not include New York. By the way why not make a block with the choice of the city on the full width of the page?
https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fchoosecubby.com
24 from 100. That’s bad!
Hi there,
I developed my website in WP few months ago. However, i haven’t had much success with it. I just wanted to have ruthless and candid feedback about different aspects of website particularly design and user experience. I will highly appreciate your prompt response.
Cheers
I like your theme, what is platform?
Hi. The idea is very interesting, and in my opinion this idea is quite simple to read and understand. If I were you, I’d change the main colour and size of logo and search section, I think it’s too big comparing to the whole page. In general, I personally like your Website! Do you promote your business in Social Media platforms, for example in lnstagram? You can advertise your product there and get more clients.
Hi,
First of all sorry for the delayed response. Thanks for the bringing this to our notice. We will work on the alternate solutions. One major constraint we have is we have build our Website with angular which is in-turn typescript and JS. Do you have any suggestions to fix the issue?
Hi,
First of all sorry for the delayed response. Thanks for your constructive feedback. Most of our business travelers use our service for a day mainly drop off their bags at our verified locations and pick it up in the evening before their flight.
Yes we will change wordings in the how it works section .
Hi Zee,
First of all sorry for the delayed response. You have a very valid question. We came up with this idea/solution as we faced the similar issue when we where at Washington DC for family vacation. Was staying in the hotel which was 15 miles out of downtown, last day we wanted to visit Lincoln memorial and near by places, checkedout of the hotel but we cant leave the luggage there because i have to travel back to hotel to pick it up and also its opp direction to airport, so we where carrying our luggage around all day. Before starting we did a market survey for 3 months and it became evident that the problem do exists, and it needs a smart solution.
And Cubby is the answer.
Hope this clarifies.
Thanks
Hi,
Sorry for the delayed response. Thanks for your feedback? Are you referring to the desktop view / mobile view?
If its a desktop view we are working on it to fix the size.
Thanks
Hi,
Apologies for the delayed response. Thank you for the valuable feedback. The Login link is available in all the pages. “Become a Cubber” is for shop owner registration is only available in the home page.
Can you point us to the Accordion which is breaking?
Note: We are woking on changing the home page content.
Thanks
Hi,
Thanks for the encouraging words. We are continuously rolling out updates with the user feedback.
Hi,
Apologies for the delayed response. Thanks for your feedback.
Sorry for not being so clear with our message in our home page. We are a on-demand luggage storage service provider where we partner with local business to store tourist/business travelers bags. All the location have a secured storage area. We also offer an insurance for all the bags stored. We are located near all major land marks in the city. Currently we are operating in 9 Cities Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Galveston, Austin, San Antonio, Atlanta, Boston & Washington DC. We are also working on expanding to 5 more cities by end of this year.
Hope this clarifies.
Thanks
Hi,
Apologies for the delayed response. Thanks for your feedback. Yes we are working on the design changes for the our cities sections.
Also we are improving our mobile responsive and speed actively.
Thanks
Thanks for the encouraging words and Feedback. We do promote our business in social media (Facebook, Insta & twitter) You should be able to find us by @choosecubby or #choosecubby.
We will address the logo size asap.
Thanks
