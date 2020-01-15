New Website Feedback needed

Don’t think the idea of replacing your top menu with a search bar makes sense entirely;your registration link is then gone, and can’t be found elsewhere on the page.

Phraseology: “How it works?” isn’t proper English, which makes your site feel unprofessional.

Our Cities page should be responsive to screen width, it feels small and cramped.

Your accordion breaks if someone clicks outside of it after opening a section.

Don’t try and be trendy with slang if you cant pull it off. ( “You know we got your back(g) .”). It just looks cringey and unprofessional.