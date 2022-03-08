Website Review

Hello!

Just finished the basic UI and content for my first website that I actually decided to push live. I was wondering if anyone here could give me some feedback (Critical is welcome, but please give a reason and a solution) on how it can be improved (Yes, I am working on more content, but if you think the existing content needs work, please let me know).

Also (Somewhat ironically if you see some of the content on the website) I would like to know if anyone knows of any link-building techniques that would work for my type of website.

Thanks in advance!

Oh, cannot forget the URL: tinkertechlab.com